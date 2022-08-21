Shinty: Kingussie rally from two down to beat Oban Camanachd in Macaulay Cup final thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kingussie proved the comeback kings when they dragged themselves back from being two goals down to capture the Artemis Macaulay Cup for the 25th time against brave Oban Camanachd in a Mossfield Park thriller.

James Hutchison, whose goal hauled Kings back into the game when Oban were rampant, stepped up to collect a record 14th Macaulay winners medal, a remarkable collection aided by his fierce focus on fitness at the age of 41.

The boys of The Dell, who also came from behind to win the MacTavish Cup a couple of months ago, are now halfway towards shinty’s first Grand Slam in 19 years, an achievement last registered by themselves.

They lead the Mowi Premiership by three points with four games to play and next month face Lovat in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final as they bid to enter the history books.

Oban played some sparkling one-touch stuff in the first half, moving the ball about at a pace that disconcerted Kingussie, showing much more flair and fire than they had in their Camanachd Cup semi final defeat to the same opponents last weekend.

But the Red and Blues took control after a spectacular equaliser from Roddy Young, his 30th goal of a prolific campaign, and Ruaridh Anderson was rewarded for his phenomenal energy with the winner.

Kingussie boss’ pride at rousing comeback

Kingussie manager John Gibson, who played in the last Grand Slam winning team in 2003, said: “We had to grind it out as Oban were far more physical and competitive this time. We had to ride the storm and our second goal was crucial.

“We were the better team in the second half and could have had more goals.

“Cameron Bremner, still only 18, was superb in midfield while Robert Mabon and Kieran MacPherson were superb in defence after the interval, snuffing out Oban’s attacks.

“It’s great to win a second trophy and we now have two blank weekends which allows our injured players to recover as we prepare for the Camanachd final.”

‘Equaliser was the turning point’

Gareth Evans, the Oban manager, said: “I got the response I wanted from the previous game and the lads played well for much of the game.

“We’d chances to go 3-1 up early in the second half but instead lost an equaliser to Roddy Young, who has taken his game to another level.

“That knocked the stuffing out of us.

“It’s hard to take and I thought the goals we conceded were avoidable. But the display of 17-year-old Louie MacFarlane at half back for us underlined what a contribution he can make.”

Oban raced into early lead

Oban were out of the traps quickly and had Kingussie on the back foot.

They went ahead with a good move ending when a Kingussie shirt deflected the ball into the path of Daniel MacVicar, who netted smartly.

Daniel Madej added a second after pouncing to flick home as keeper Bob MacGregor attempted to clear the ball.

Kingussie needed to pull one back before the interval and they did so when, from a free hit move, James Hutchison hammered home a backhand drive from a difficult angle.

Oban started the second half strongly but were rocked in 56 minutes when Louis Munro, a half time substitute, threaded the pass which found Young in space out wide and his splendid angled shot went in off the far post.

The pendulum swung firmly in the Badenoch direction and Oban found themselves behind minutes later as Ruaridh Anderson’s fine strike soared into the net to put Kings ahead.

The Red and Blacks pushed Daniel Cameron up front but seldom threatened and keeper Cammy Sutherland made a brilliant double save from Munro and another breathtaking stop from Savio Genini.

The Oban keeper won the sponsors’ man of the match award – but skipper Genini stepped forward to collect the Macaulay trophy and keep Kingussie fans dreaming of that potential Grand Slam.