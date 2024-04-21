Dylan Borthwick hits hat-trick as holders Kingussie progress to MacTavish Cup last four

The prolific Dylan Borthwick grabbed a hat-trick, taking his tally to eight goals for the season, as holders Kingussie beat Caberfeidh 4-0 in their cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final tie at Castle Leod.

Savio Genini got the other for the Kings whose manager Iain Borthwick said: “The boys were superb and I couldn’t fault anyone.

“Dylan and Sav both took their goals so well but I’m full of praise for all the players.

“It was good to see James Falconer back on the park and Thomas Borthwick was ready, but we left him on the bench to give him another week’s recovery time.”

MacInnes makes his mark

Fifteen-year-old Iain MacInnes scored a debut goal to put Skye ahead against Inverness in Portree.

Kenny Cushnie, Dan MacDonald, Murphy Henderson’s penalty, William MacKinnon and Jamie Gillies all added to Skye’s count before Ruaraidh Hughes countered late on from the penalty spot.

But it was the performance of former national under-14 player of the year Iain MacInnes that had the Skye support talking.

Manager Willie MacDonald said: “Iain lit-up the game and was untouchable during the first half hour. He was our best player and a threat every time he got the ball.

“It was also nice to see Murphy Henderson scoring before he moves to Australia.

“He smashed home the penalty and is such a good servant, on and off the field. We’ll miss him big-time.”

Fort William missed six regulars but still beat Beauly 4-1 and are the only side from out-with the top-flight in Tuesday’s semi-final draw.

Cam Stephen, Graham Campbell, Archie MacKinnon and Ryan Boyle all scored with Ryan MacKay countering.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “That was tough as Beauly are a good side, but we took our chances. We were missing a few but everyone who came in stepped up.”

Drew MacDonald’s brace, either side of a Struan Ross strike had Newtonmore 3-0 ahead at Kilmallie before Shane O’Rua and Martyn Cameron made the final score 3-2.

More will be concerned by a foot injury suffered by international defender Rory Kennedy.

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup holders Oban Camanachd were 9-0 derby winners against Oban Celtic, who fielded Ryder Cup golfer Bob MacIntyre at full centre.

Lewis Cameron scored four, Matthew Sloss a hat-trick and Malcolm Clark a brace.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “James MacMillan returned to the side after a long absence and slipped back in with ease. Fifteen-year-old Scott Campbell was the best player on pitch. I’m delighted to get a game played after being left idle for a couple of Saturdays.”

Calum Morrison scored twice as Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Bute 4-1. Finlay MacMillan and Garry Luke got the others with Scott Harvey countering.

Kyles Athletic powered past lower league Ardnamurchan, winning 14-0 at Tighnabruaich.

Scottish international Scott Macdonald scored six times with Conor Kennedy getting a hat-trick. Doubles from James Pringle, his first for the club, and Roddy Macdonald along with David Zavaroni’s effort completed the scoring.

Inveraray edged out Col Glen 1-0 with Campbell Watt scoring.

Despite the pre-match loss of Finlay MacRae with a knee problem, Kinlochshiel go fourth in the Mowi Premiership after beating Lochaber 5-0.

Keith MacRae ran through to slip home an early opener before John MacRae and Zander MacRae increased their lead.

When John MacRae saw a penalty saved, Shiel played the ball back into the danger area and Zander MacRae finished well.

John MacRae scored the fifth whilst Lochaber’s Gregor Cameron was sent off 10 minutes from time.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We played much better this week, and the fast pitch suited us.”

Greg Matheson’s brace helped Lovat beat Glenurquhart 4-1.

Daniel MacLean’s equalising goal was wiped out with Lewis Tawse and Graeme MacMillan also on target. Glen’s Fergus Robertson and Lovat’s Lorne MacKay were both sent off by referee Iain Kennedy midway through the first half.