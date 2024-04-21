Dylan Borthwick hits hat-trick as holders Kingussie progress to MacTavish Cup last four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Dylan Borthwick hits hat-trick as holders Kingussie progress to MacTavish Cup last four

The Kings ran out 4-0 winners in their quarter-final clash against Caberfeidh.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Dylan Borthwick completes his hat-trick against Caberfeidh in the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie's Dylan Borthwick completes his hat-trick against Caberfeidh in the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

The prolific Dylan Borthwick grabbed a hat-trick, taking his tally to eight goals for the season, as holders Kingussie beat Caberfeidh 4-0 in their cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final tie at Castle Leod.

Savio Genini got the other for the Kings whose manager Iain Borthwick said: “The boys were superb and I couldn’t fault anyone.

“Dylan and Sav both took their goals so well but I’m full of praise for all the players.

“It was good to see James Falconer back on the park and Thomas Borthwick was ready, but we left him on the bench to give him another week’s recovery time.”

MacInnes makes his mark

Fifteen-year-old Iain MacInnes scored a debut goal to put Skye ahead against Inverness in Portree.

Kenny Cushnie, Dan MacDonald, Murphy Henderson’s penalty, William MacKinnon and Jamie Gillies all added to Skye’s count before Ruaraidh Hughes countered late on from the penalty spot.

But it was the performance of former national under-14 player of the year Iain MacInnes that had the Skye support talking.

Manager Willie MacDonald said: “Iain lit-up the game and was untouchable during the first half hour. He was our best player and a threat every time he got the ball.

“It was also nice to see Murphy Henderson scoring before he moves to Australia.

“He smashed home the penalty and is such a good servant, on and off the field. We’ll miss him big-time.”

Ruairidh MacKinnon (Caberfeidh) with Cameron Bremner (Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Fort William missed six regulars but still beat Beauly 4-1 and are the only side from out-with the top-flight in Tuesday’s semi-final draw.

Cam Stephen, Graham Campbell, Archie MacKinnon and Ryan Boyle all scored with Ryan MacKay countering.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “That was tough as Beauly are a good side, but we took our chances. We were missing a few but everyone who came in stepped up.”

Drew MacDonald’s brace, either side of a Struan Ross strike had Newtonmore 3-0 ahead at Kilmallie before Shane O’Rua and Martyn Cameron made the final score 3-2.

More will be concerned by a foot injury suffered by international defender Rory Kennedy.

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup holders Oban Camanachd were 9-0 derby winners against Oban Celtic, who fielded Ryder Cup golfer Bob MacIntyre at full centre.

Lewis Cameron scored four, Matthew Sloss a hat-trick and Malcolm Clark a brace.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “James MacMillan returned to the side after a long absence and slipped back in with ease. Fifteen-year-old Scott Campbell was the best player on pitch. I’m delighted to get a game played after being left idle for a couple of Saturdays.”

Calum Morrison scored twice as Glasgow Mid Argyll beat Bute 4-1. Finlay MacMillan and Garry Luke got the others with Scott Harvey countering.

Kyles Athletic powered past lower league Ardnamurchan, winning 14-0 at Tighnabruaich.

Scottish international Scott Macdonald scored six times with Conor Kennedy getting a hat-trick. Doubles from James Pringle, his first for the club, and Roddy Macdonald along with David Zavaroni’s effort completed the scoring.

Inveraray edged out Col Glen 1-0 with Campbell Watt scoring.

Despite the pre-match loss of Finlay MacRae with a knee problem, Kinlochshiel go fourth in the Mowi Premiership after beating Lochaber 5-0.

Keith MacRae ran through to slip home an early opener before John MacRae and Zander MacRae increased their lead.

When John MacRae saw a penalty saved, Shiel played the ball back into the danger area and Zander MacRae finished well.

John MacRae scored the fifth whilst Lochaber’s Gregor Cameron was sent off 10 minutes from time.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We played much better this week, and the fast pitch suited us.”

Greg Matheson’s brace helped Lovat beat Glenurquhart 4-1.

Daniel MacLean’s equalising goal was wiped out with Lewis Tawse and Graeme MacMillan also on target. Glen’s Fergus Robertson and Lovat’s Lorne MacKay were both sent off by referee Iain Kennedy midway through the first half.

More from Shinty

Caberfeidh's Connor MacGregor, right, broke his leg against Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Double blow, including broken leg, hits Caberfeidh before MacTavish Cup quarter-final
A delighted Gavin McLaughlan (left) scores the late winner for Caberfeidh against Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Caberfeidh defeat Kinlochshiel to set up MacTavish Cup tie against Kingussie
Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel will player their MacTavish Cup tie this weekend. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Referee whose life was saved during original Caberfeidh v Kinlochshiel tie to attend…
Iain Robinson (Newtonmore) and Ryan Johnstone (Lochaber) compete for a high ball. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Newtonmore beat Lochaber as weather is the real weekend winner
Maisie Ewing and Taylor Cameron (Kilmallie) alongside Heather Grant from sponsors cottages.com after the MacTavish Cup quarter-final draw. Supplied by Camanachd Association.
MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie to face either Caberfeidh or Kinlochshiel
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Newtonmore
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
MacTavish Cup holders Kingussie edge through on penalties against Lovat
Kinlochshiel's Conor Cormack pictured during the match before his first aid skills were required. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kinlochshiel captain uses defibrillator to save life of shinty referee during MacTavish Cup tie
Lovat's Greg Matheson in action. Image: Neil Paterson.
Lovat's Greg Matheson bids to keep scoring streak going in MacTavish Cup tie against…
Kingussie's Cameron Bremner glances over at his father in the crowd after scoring his first goal for the club to put them in front in the Badenoch derby. image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie come from behind to defeat rivals Newtonmore