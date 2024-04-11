Shinty: Referee whose life was saved during original Caberfeidh v Kinlochshiel tie to attend rearranged cup clash

The remaining cottage.com MacTavish Cup first round clash between Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel takes place at Castle Leod on Saturday – after the tie was abandoned at the first attempt when the referee required life-saving treatment.

The original tie was stopped a fortnight ago when whistler Steven MacLachlan took unwell.

Steven hopes to be present to thank those who made the difference that day in person.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “It’s great that Stevie will be joining us along with some of his colleagues.

“He gave us all a big scare, and we are just delighted that he’s had a positive outcome.

“Hopefully we’ll provide a game that he and the spectators will enjoy.”

In terms of team news, Reid added: “Scott MacPhail makes his return from injury for our second team to get his game-time up.

“We’ll be missing Logan Beaton, who played well when he came off the bench in Oban, and Ben Macdonald is a doubt through work commitments.

“Apart from that, we have a few niggles, but should have everyone else.”

Shiel boss Willie MacRae added: “Keith MacRae and Archie MacRae are both fit again, and I have a full squad, other than Arron Jack, who is on holiday.

The prize for the winners is a home quarter-final tie against Kingussie.

Pitch swap and injury concerns ahead of Kyles Athletic v Kingussie

Kyles Athletic’s match with Kingussie has been switched from Tighnabruaich to the Dell.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Our pitch is struggling with the constant rain, but we were ready to travel to Kingussie if required.”

They still missing injured trio Callum Millar, Innes Macdonald and Cammy Keith, and Roddy Macdonald added: “We are on a tough run of fixtures, and it doesn’t get any tougher than Kingussie – but John Kennedy, Will Cowie and Sorley Thomson are all available again, which is a bonus.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick has injury concerns of his own.

He said: “Both Savio Genini and James Falconer trained this week.

“Sav is ready, but James is more likely to return next week for our MacTavish Cup tie.

“Thomas Borthwick’s knee is getting better, but he won’t make Saturday either. We’re hopeful he’ll also be back for the cup match.

“Liam Borthwick has just got his protective boot off and was in the gym, cycling and doing weights. He should be good to go in a couple of weeks.”

Team news from the Mowi Premiership and National Division

Skye have won both their home fixtures this season and free-scoring Lochaber are next to visit Portree.

Last week’s postponed match against Kingussie gave Skye pair Ryan Harrison and John Gillies an extra week to recover from injury, but Ruaraidh Macleod is working offshore.

Lochaber will check on Shaun Nicolson, who missed last week’s loss at Newtonmore, while defender Callum “Roy” MacDonald is suspended.

Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacCuish completes his three-game ban in his side’s match at Lovat.

Steven Macdonald should return to the Newtonmore starting line-up against newly-promoted Glenurquhart at the Eilan. Glen’s Lachlan Smith is free of suspension.

Fort William skipper Victor Smith returns from a hamstring injury for the Mowi National Division derby at Kilmallie.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’re disappointed not to have played for the last three weeks, but it’s great to have Victor back in the squad, along with Sean Maclellan after his suspension. We’ve no other injury concerns so are in a good place.”

Kilmallie boss Mark MacPherson is also looking forward to the game, saying: “It’s all looking good on our side. The wet weather may have a say in what happens, though, but we’ll see.”

Leaders Beauly welcome Oban Celtic, while Bute host Col Glen. Inveraray’s Lewis Montgomery is suspended for Glasgow Mid Argyll’s visit.

The Women’s Camanachd Association Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup first round draw pairs Aberdour and Glenurquhart, while Ardnamurchan host Kinlochshiel. Dunadd and Inverness have first round byes ,while seeded teams Badenoch, Glasgow Mid Argyll, Lochaber, and holders Skye enter at the quarter-final stage.