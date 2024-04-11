Shinty: Referee whose life was saved during original Caberfeidh v Kinlochshiel tie to attend rearranged cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Referee whose life was saved during original Caberfeidh v Kinlochshiel tie to attend rearranged cup clash

Steven MacLachlan will thank those who saved him in person at this weekend's MacTavish Cup game.

By Alasdair Bruce
Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel will player their MacTavish Cup tie this weekend. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel will player their MacTavish Cup tie this weekend. Image: Neil G Paterson.

The remaining cottage.com MacTavish Cup first round clash between Caberfeidh and Kinlochshiel takes place at Castle Leod on Saturday – after the tie was abandoned at the first attempt when the referee required life-saving treatment.

The original tie was stopped a fortnight ago when whistler Steven MacLachlan took unwell.

Steven hopes to be present to thank those who made the difference that day in person.

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said: “It’s great that Stevie will be joining us along with some of his colleagues.

“He gave us all a big scare, and we are just delighted that he’s had a positive outcome.

“Hopefully we’ll provide a game that he and the spectators will enjoy.”

In terms of team news, Reid added: “Scott MacPhail makes his return from injury for our second team to get his game-time up.

“We’ll be missing Logan Beaton, who played well when he came off the bench in Oban, and Ben Macdonald is a doubt through work commitments.

“Apart from that, we have a few niggles, but should have everyone else.”

Shiel boss Willie MacRae added: “Keith MacRae and Archie MacRae are both fit again, and I have a full squad, other than Arron Jack, who is on holiday.

The prize for the winners is a home quarter-final tie against Kingussie.

Pitch swap and injury concerns ahead of Kyles Athletic v Kingussie

Kyles Athletic’s match with Kingussie has been switched from Tighnabruaich to the Dell.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Our pitch is struggling with the constant rain, but we were ready to travel to Kingussie if required.”

They still missing injured trio Callum Millar, Innes Macdonald and Cammy Keith, and Roddy Macdonald added: “We are on a tough run of fixtures, and it doesn’t get any tougher than Kingussie – but John Kennedy, Will Cowie and Sorley Thomson are all available again, which is a bonus.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick has injury concerns of his own.

He said: “Both Savio Genini and James Falconer trained this week.

“Sav is ready, but James is more likely to return next week for our MacTavish Cup tie.

“Thomas Borthwick’s knee is getting better, but he won’t make Saturday either. We’re hopeful he’ll also be back for the cup match.

“Liam Borthwick has just got his protective boot off and was in the gym, cycling and doing weights. He should be good to go in a couple of weeks.”

Team news from the Mowi Premiership and National Division

Skye have won both their home fixtures this season and free-scoring Lochaber are next to visit Portree.

Last week’s postponed match against Kingussie gave Skye pair Ryan Harrison and John Gillies an extra week to recover from injury, but Ruaraidh Macleod is working offshore.

Lochaber will check on Shaun Nicolson, who missed last week’s loss at Newtonmore, while defender Callum “Roy” MacDonald is suspended.

Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacCuish completes his three-game ban in his side’s match at Lovat.

Steven Macdonald should return to the Newtonmore starting line-up against newly-promoted Glenurquhart at the Eilan. Glen’s Lachlan Smith is free of suspension.

Fort William skipper Victor Smith returns from a hamstring injury for the Mowi National Division derby at Kilmallie.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “We’re disappointed not to have played for the last three weeks, but it’s great to have Victor back in the squad, along with Sean Maclellan after his suspension. We’ve no other injury concerns so are in a good place.”

Kilmallie boss Mark MacPherson is also looking forward to the game, saying: “It’s all looking good on our side. The wet weather may have a say in what happens, though, but we’ll see.”

Leaders Beauly welcome Oban Celtic, while Bute host Col Glen. Inveraray’s Lewis Montgomery is suspended for Glasgow Mid Argyll’s visit.

The Women’s Camanachd Association Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup first round draw pairs Aberdour and Glenurquhart, while Ardnamurchan host Kinlochshiel. Dunadd and Inverness have first round byes ,while seeded teams Badenoch, Glasgow Mid Argyll, Lochaber, and holders Skye enter at the quarter-final stage.

