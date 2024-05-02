Shinty preview: Derby day in the first round of Macaulay Cup

Skye’s meeting with Kinlochshiel in Portree is one of three derby matches in the Artemis Macaulay Cup first round.

Skye’s only defeat this season came against Shiel in the Mowi Premiership, and the islanders have mounting injury problems ahead of this one.

Skipper John Gillies is joined on the injury list by Ryan Harrison (hamstring), William MacKinnon (broken finger) and Ross Gordon (calf) while both Kenny Cushnie and Ruaraidh Macleod are on holiday.

Manager Willie MacDonald said: “We’ve half a team missing as all these boys would have started.

“The youngsters who have come in over recent weeks have done well though and Iain MacInnes and Oliver Langlands will be included again.”

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “We’ll have keeper Josh Grant available again along with Jordan Fraser, Archie MacRae and Arron Jack. My dilemma this week is who to leave out.”

Throw up is at noon, allowing the Shiel players an early departure to cheer on teammate Colin MacDiarmid who takes part in a charity boxing match in Aviemore, as he raises funds for Alzheimer Scotland.

Friday night clash in Oban

The derby between Oban Camanachd and Oban Celtic at Mossfield has been brought forward to Friday evening.

Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “Daniel Cameron is still troubled by a knee injury suffered against Kyles at the end of March while Ross Macmillan is working.”

Celtic’s Jamie MacFarlane is suspended.

After last weekend’s 520-mile round trip to Skye, Kyles Athletic travel fewer than 10 miles along the road to play Col Glen at Glendaruel.

These sides haven’t met for several years, and a great atmosphere and bumper crowd are assured.

Kyles player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “We’ve no fresh injuries which is the only positive we can take from last week’s defeat at Skye, and we should have a couple of key players back which will help.

“The goalkeeping situation is difficult. Callum Millar deputised for John Whyte, who has been excellent this season, against Skye but he’s on holiday, so we’ll give that situation some thought.

“Cammy Jack returned from injury against Skye and Innes Macdonald’s had the cast removed from his ankle, but like Will Cowie, he’s still a couple of weeks away.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur is another with injury concerns ahead of Lovat’s visit.

He said: “Iain Robinson and Conor Jones won’t make it with hamstring injuries, and Drew MacDonald (foot) and Craig Ritchie (shoulder) didn’t train this week, but we’ll give them every chance.

“Rory Kennedy’s quick recovery from a foot injury to play last week was a boost.”

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson said: “Lorne MacKay is banned which is a blow as he worked hard over the winter to get back from a bad knee injury and he started the season really well.

“Greg Matheson took a knock against Glenurquhart and missed the Lochaber game, so we’ll assess him at training.”

Robertson banned for Glen

Glenurquhart’s Fergus Robertson is suspended for Kingussie’s visit. Kings manager Iain Borthwick said: “We’re starting to get players back from injury. Liam Borthwick isn’t quite ready yet and Kieran Macpherson has now relocated to Canada while Cammie Bremner is on holiday so misses the tie against his former club.”

Caberfeidh’s Calum MacKinnon sits out the trip to Lochaber with a broken knuckle while Gregor Cameron is suspended for the hosts.

Inveraray welcome Glasgow Mid Argyll and Aberdour host Bute.

Fort William received a walk-over when Glengarry were unable to fulfil their Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup opening round tie and Mowi National Division leaders Beauly travel to Kilmallie.

Badenoch went two points clear at the top of the WCA Mowi National Division after beating Ardnamurchan 12-1.

Jeanette McGregor scored four times and Orla Olds got a hat-trick.

Rachael Borthwick bagged a brace and Hope Borthwick scored the other. Second-placed Lochaber slipped up, going down 3-2 against Glasgow Mid Argyll. Badenoch are in league action again on Sunday, hosting Inverness while Lochaber welcome Glenurquhart.