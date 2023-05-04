Oban Camanachd aim to home in on success – but boss Gareth Evans sounds warning over Lovat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans sees no reason why his team cannot mix it with the best in the Premiership this season.

Ahead of Saturday’s home date with Lovat, he reckons their results and form at Mossfield Park will have a big bearing on where they finish.

Fifth-placed Oban have five points from four games thanks to victories against Kyles Athletic and Caberfeidh, a draw, which was nearly a win, at Newtonmore, and a 1-0 loss at Kingussie, where they had chances to sneak a draw.

Lovat go into this weekend on the back of a dramatic 3-2 penalty shoot-out triumph against rivals Beauly in the Artemis Macaulay Cup on Saturday.

Oban, as expected, progressed thanks to a 5-0 home win against Bute.

Home form key to league progress

Evans explained that using home advantage to their full benefit can be the difference as they seek to notch more league wins.

He said: “We are expecting, or wanting to, win every home game. Mossfield suits the style of shinty we want to play, using the big, wide areas of the pitch.

“Every team will target wins in their home games. It’s always hard to nick points away from home, but if we can get our home form in order, which it generally has been over the last few seasons, we will do okay.

“If the boys have the right attitude, then I think we’ll be fine.

“All games in the Premiership are hard and Lovat will be no different. Most teams will drop points and I can’t see anyone running away with it.

“I certainly think we have got a chance of being up there or thereabouts. We have got the squad for it and the boys are training well.”

Tough test coming from Lovat fixture

Evans expects a stern test from a Lovat side with plenty of quality within their ranks.

He said: “Lovat have their main players such as Stuart MacDonald in goals, Greg Matheson and the Mainland boys, they’re a strong side.

“Lovat’s position hasn’t been helped due to them not having their full team available. They’ve had quite a few injuries.

“They are getting back to how they were and it’s always a hard, physical game against Lovat.

“Hopefully extra-time might just have taken a wee bit out of Lovat, but I am sure in a game like that, the adrenaline would have taken over.”

Behaviour warning issued to clubs

Meanwhile, shinty’s governing body, the Camanachd Association, has written to clubs to appeal for an improvement in behaviour to be shown towards match officials.

A rise in unacceptable behaviour led to operations manager Astie Cameron alerting sides that everyone has a responsibility to conduct themselves in the best fashion.

The appeal said: “It’s disappointing that we are having to remind clubs again to respect match officials.

“Over the last few weeks, several instances of players, coaches and spectators challenging decisions made by referees and goal judges, and making comment towards them, have been highlighted to the Camanachd Association.

“Whilst the match officials might not always give the decisions that the players, coaches and spectators want, they give what they see, and I would urge clubs to remind everyone involved with their club to accept the decisions given.

“Without referees, there will be no games and whilst we have been successful in recruiting new officials, others have given up due to the abuse they are receiving.

“I would again urge every club to remind players, coaches and spectators of the codes of conduct as to which they should adhere to.”