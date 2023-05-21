Shinty: A point gained for Skye Camanachd but manager insists it should have been two

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skye Camanachd moved out of the Mowi Premiership relegation zone at Kyles Athletic’s expense following their 2-2 draw with Lovat in Portree.

Skye led twice through James Pringle and Ross Gordon, but Greg Matheson, back in the Lovat starting 12 following his honeymoon, hauled his side level on both occasions and the visitors also had keeper Stuart MacDonald to thank for his display.

Skye manager Kenny Macleod said: “We were excellent and I’m really happy with our performance.

“The result is just hard to swallow as I think they only had three shots on target but scored twice.

“The boys are distraught in the changing room at the dropped point – but that just shows how far we have come.”

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson added: “It was a really good game, although the weather wasn’t the best at times.

“Skye played really well and I was impressed with the way their forwards moved the ball and they caused us a lot of trouble.

“I think we owe credit to our goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald, and I’ve said this many times, but he made a couple of saves today that I don’t think any other keeper makes.

“Not a lot of teams will come and win games here.

“It was also good to have Greg back and he did what he usually does with two great finishes.

“He didn’t have a lot of chances today, but the ones he gets, he puts in the net. He’s invaluable to us.”

Oban Camanachd fight back for a point

Jordan Fraser scored after 36 minutes to put Kinlochshiel ahead at Oban Camanachd, but youngster Matthew Sloss levelled after the restart and it finished 1-1.

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans said: “We were flat in the first half, but had constant pressure after we equalised. We just couldn’t put ‘Shiel away.

“It’s frustrating and just like our games against Newtonmore and Lovat, it’s another dropped point at home.”

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “It was a very good point. Oban Camanachd put us under the cosh after we went ahead, and we have keeper Josh Grant to praise for three outstanding saves.”

Newtonmore remain top following narrow win over Beauly – as Morrison scored SEVEN for GMA

There is no change at the top of the table as a Struan Ross goal after just six minutes was enough to give league leaders Newtonmore a 1-0 win over third-placed Beauly at the Eilean.

Kingussie remain second after first half strikes from Ruaridh Anderson and Thomas Borthwick secured a hard-earned 2-0 victory at Kyles Athletic.

Caberfeidh ended their four-game winless run in style, blitzing Glasgow Mid Argyll 9-1 at Castle Leod.

GMA led through a great Cailean MacLeod strike in the opening minute, but shinty’s top scorer Craig Morrison proved too hot to handle, scoring a remarkable seven times to take his tally to 19 goals for the season, whilst Kevin Bartlett and Gavin Mclauchlan got the others.

Sharp-shooter Morrison was pleased with the win, but stopped short of setting any scoring targets for the season, saying: “We passed the ball around much better today than in recent weeks.

“I haven’t set a scoring target although I did get 37 goals last season to finish top scorer and it would be nice to beat that total.”

Kilmallie miss the chance to go top

Kilmallie passed up the opportunity to top the Mowi National Division when they drew 3-3 against Glenurquhart.

Daniel MacLean, Ryan Porter and Andrew Corrigan scored the home goals, but Martin Stewart’s brace and Seumas MacFarlane’s effort in the final minute earned Kilmallie a point.

Fort William’s Lewis Clark scored twice, but efforts from Willie MacVicar, Dan MacDonald and Jamie MacVicar earned Col Glen an impressive 3-2 victory which takes them above the Fort in the table.

Fraser Watt’s double secured Inveraray’s 2-0 win over Strathglass.

Tayforth’s MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup quarter-final trip to London to play the English Shinty Association ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat.

Matt Mossop’s shot from distance into the top corner of the net was all that separated the sides.

Tayforth’s Duncan Martin said: “They played the conditions better than we did and it took a good goal to decide it.

“It’s a tough result to take, but we’ll enjoy our night in London and then move on to our league fixtures for the remainder of the season.”