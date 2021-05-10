Ballot backs strike action at Speyside distilleries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Members of the GMB Scotland union at one of Speyside’s major whisky producers have voted “firmly” in support of industrial action over a pay freeze imposed by its French owners.

The organisation balloted members after talks with Chivas Brothers, through conciliation service Acas, collapsed.

The GMB said 84.4% of its members had backed calls for a strike and 92.7% supported action short of a walk-out. It added that industrial action, affecting all the company’s Scottish operations, from distilling to bottling, could start before the end of this month.

Last month the union accused the firm’s owners, Paris-based international wines and spirits giant Pernod Ricard, of “corporate greed” after it awarded wage rises to workers in France earlier this year.

Makers of Chivas Regal, one of the world’s best-selling Scotch blends, Chivas Brothers owns 11 malt whisky distilleries in Moray, one near Grantown and another in Kirkwall, in Orkney.

The Glasgow-based company, which produces the Glenlivet and Aberlour single malts and employs around 1,600 people in Scotland, has a bond operation in Keith, where casks are filled, and more than 80 whisky warehouses near the Moray town.

The Unite Scotland union has also balloted members at the firm on industrial action.

GMB Scotland organiser, Keir Greenway, said: “Chivas workers across Scotland have kept the profits rolling in throughout this pandemic, but also against the headwinds of Brexit and a tariffs war with the US – they deserve much better than a real-terms pay cut.

“It was a low-blow for workers to learn they would be the poor relations of the Pernod Ricard family and the recent financial results from the parent company now clearly demonstrate that there is no excuse to value them so badly.”

He continued: “You can’t build an economic recovery on pay cuts in Scotland’s highly lucrative whisky and spirits sector; there is no ‘levelling up’ or ‘fair work’ agenda here for workers in communities like West Dunbartonshire and Speyside.

“GMB members have sent a clear message that they are prepared to take industrial action to secure better value for their hard work and sacrifice over the last 14 months and the ball is back in the employer’s court to return with an improved offer.”

Chivas Brothers chief executive, Jean-Christophe Coutures, said: “We are deeply disappointed that our union members have voted in favour of industrial action. We maintain that our proposal to our unions – which included guaranteed pay increases in 2021 and 2022 – is fair, and recognises the hard work of our teams whilst responsibly managing our business for the years ahead.

“Despite the result of this vote, we remain committed to seeking a resolution that focuses our collective efforts on achieving long-term business success, job security and growth.”