Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Labour market: Recruitment events in north and north-east as the number of job seekers falls

By Stan Arnaud
October 12, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 5:10 pm
Jobcentre staff in Inverness and Aberdeen are running recruitment events.

The number of job-seeking claimants in the north and north-east has fallen, according to new figures from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

In Highland, the “alternative claimant count,” covering all those registered as “searching for work” fell by 41% in August, compared to the same time last year, to a total of 4,741.

The figure was considerably higher than the Scotland-wide year-on-year decrease of 29%.

In the Aberdeenshire local authority area there was a 29% fall, to 4,678, while in Aberdeen City the total fell 22% to 7,179.

Figures for the Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey parliamentary constituency showed a 38% decrease to 2,161.

Across Scotland as a whole, the alternative claimant count was down by 64,791 to a total of 159,315.

Jobs fairs aimed at employers and applicants

Two recruitment events organised by Inverness Jobcentre are taking place in the city this month and another is being held in Aberdeen.

Izabela Fabia, DWP customer service leader in the Highland capital, said: “We are holding a mini jobs fair in Inverness Jobcentre on October 14, with employers including Black Sheep Management, the Royal Highland Hotel, Palm Safe and Next attending, offering interview slots for applicants.

“From October 26-28 a hospitality jobs fair will take place at the Mercure Hotel, in Inverness.  This event has been organised in conjunction with Highland Council and will see a number of employers available.

“An employer adviser from Inverness Jobcentre will also be available to offer support, not only to potential candidates, but to support any employers interested in applying for Kickstart placements for young people.”

A Sector Based Work Academy Programme, offering  work experience and a guaranteed job interview is also being planned with major Inverness employer Lifescan later this month.

In Aberdeen, where there are also a substantial number of vacancies in the hospitality sector, a jobs fair is being held at the Douglas Hotel, on October 19, with six local employers taking part, seeking to fill various roles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]