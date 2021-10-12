Labour market: Recruitment events in north and north-east as the number of job seekers falls

The number of job-seeking claimants in the north and north-east has fallen, according to new figures from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

In Highland, the “alternative claimant count,” covering all those registered as “searching for work” fell by 41% in August, compared to the same time last year, to a total of 4,741.

The figure was considerably higher than the Scotland-wide year-on-year decrease of 29%.

In the Aberdeenshire local authority area there was a 29% fall, to 4,678, while in Aberdeen City the total fell 22% to 7,179.

Figures for the Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey parliamentary constituency showed a 38% decrease to 2,161.

Across Scotland as a whole, the alternative claimant count was down by 64,791 to a total of 159,315.

Jobs fairs aimed at employers and applicants

Two recruitment events organised by Inverness Jobcentre are taking place in the city this month and another is being held in Aberdeen.

Izabela Fabia, DWP customer service leader in the Highland capital, said: “We are holding a mini jobs fair in Inverness Jobcentre on October 14, with employers including Black Sheep Management, the Royal Highland Hotel, Palm Safe and Next attending, offering interview slots for applicants.

“From October 26-28 a hospitality jobs fair will take place at the Mercure Hotel, in Inverness. This event has been organised in conjunction with Highland Council and will see a number of employers available.

“An employer adviser from Inverness Jobcentre will also be available to offer support, not only to potential candidates, but to support any employers interested in applying for Kickstart placements for young people.”

A Sector Based Work Academy Programme, offering work experience and a guaranteed job interview is also being planned with major Inverness employer Lifescan later this month.

In Aberdeen, where there are also a substantial number of vacancies in the hospitality sector, a jobs fair is being held at the Douglas Hotel, on October 19, with six local employers taking part, seeking to fill various roles.