HIE announces appointment of Stuart Black as new chief executive

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has announced the appointment of Stuart Black as its next chief executive.

Mr Black, who will take up the post in January, has led the economic and community development agency’s Moray team since February 2020.

Earlier this year, he took on additional responsibility as HIE’s lead area manager, co-ordinating the work of eight locally-based teams around the region.

Originally from Inverness, he is a graduate of Edinburgh and Glasgow universities, where he gained a doctorate in town and regional planning.

Mr Black began his career at Aberdeen University, before joining HIE for the first time in 1996, as head of economics.

Between then and 2008, he held several posts covering different parts of the organisation’s remit. These included local enterprise company chief executive, in Inverness, director of strengthening communities, and director of global connections.

From 2008 to 2020, he was a member of the senior team at Highland Council, initially as director of planning and development, and later as executive chief officer for transformation and economy.

Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said: “Highlands and Islands Enterprise has a vital role to play in supporting businesses and communities through a sustainable economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic and helping to drive forward an ambitious agenda of economic transformation.

“I am delighted to welcome Stuart Black to his new post. He is already held in high esteem across communities and businesses because of his previous work in the Highlands.

“I have had the privilege of working with him in the past, and I look forward to strengthening our working relationship.”

‘Here to serve region’s communities and businesses’

Mr Black replaces Charlotte Wright, who announced she was stepping down from the chief executive’s role for personal reasons in May.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as HIE’s chief executive at this key time for our region and the whole country. It will be a privilege to be able to lead HIE and its committed team of colleagues based across the Highlands and Islands.

“I aim to ensure that HIE and our partners enable all parts of the Highlands and Islands to recover swiftly from the economic impacts of Covid, focusing on net-zero, fair work and ensuring that no part of the region is left behind.

“We are here to serve the communities and businesses of this region and I am very much looking forward to taking on this new role.”

HIE’s chairman, Alistair Dodds added: “I know Stuart will bring to the role not only his exceptional talent and experience, but also a willingness to listen to our businesses and communities, and the energy and creativity we need to work together to make a positive difference in the years ahead.”