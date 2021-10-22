Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HIE announces appointment of Stuart Black as new chief executive

By Stan Arnaud
October 22, 2021, 11:45 am
HIE's headquarters, in Inverness.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has announced the appointment of Stuart Black as its next chief executive.

Mr Black, who will take up the post in January, has led the economic and community development agency’s Moray team since February 2020.

Earlier this year, he took on additional responsibility as HIE’s lead area manager, co-ordinating the work of eight locally-based teams around the region.

Stuart Black.

Originally from Inverness, he is a graduate of Edinburgh and Glasgow universities, where he gained a doctorate in town and regional planning.

Mr Black began his career at Aberdeen University, before joining HIE for the first time in 1996, as head of economics.

Between then and 2008, he held several posts covering different parts of the organisation’s remit. These included local enterprise company chief executive, in Inverness, director of strengthening communities, and director of global connections.

From 2008 to 2020, he was a member of the senior team at Highland Council, initially as director of planning and development, and later as executive chief officer for transformation and economy.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes welcomed the appointment.

Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said: “Highlands and Islands Enterprise has a vital role to play in supporting businesses and communities through a sustainable economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic and helping to drive forward an ambitious agenda of economic transformation.

“I am delighted to welcome Stuart Black to his new post. He is already held in high esteem across communities and businesses because of his previous work in the Highlands.

“I have had the privilege of working with him in the past, and I look forward to strengthening our working relationship.”

‘Here to serve region’s communities and businesses’

Mr Black replaces Charlotte Wright, who announced she was stepping down from the chief executive’s role for personal reasons in May.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as HIE’s chief executive at this key time for our region and the whole country. It will be a privilege to be able to lead HIE and its committed team of colleagues based across the Highlands and Islands.

“I aim to ensure that HIE and our partners enable all parts of the Highlands and Islands to recover swiftly from the economic impacts of Covid, focusing on net-zero, fair work and ensuring that no part of the region is left behind.

“We are here to serve the communities and businesses of this region and I am very much looking forward to taking on this new role.”

HIE’s chairman, Alistair Dodds added: “I know Stuart will bring to the role not only his exceptional talent and experience, but also a willingness to listen to our businesses and communities, and the energy and creativity we need to work together to make a positive difference in the years ahead.”

