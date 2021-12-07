Strike action by hundreds of North Sea workers ‘rock solid’, says union

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of North Sea workers have been “rock solid” in their response to planned strikes, a union has said.

And Unite also warned that industrial action will continue unless there is “significant movement” by Ponticelli and Semco Maritime.

Around 300 workers on TotalEnergies (LSE: TTE) UK portfolio downed tools on Monday and began an overtime ban as part of an ongoing clash that also involves the RMT union.

Read the full story on Energy Voice here.