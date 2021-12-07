Strike action by hundreds of North Sea workers ‘rock solid’, says union By Hamish Penman December 7, 2021, 10:40 am The Culzean gas project in the North Sea started production in 2019. North Sea. Supplied by TotalEnergies [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hundreds of North Sea workers have been “rock solid” in their response to planned strikes, a union has said. And Unite also warned that industrial action will continue unless there is “significant movement” by Ponticelli and Semco Maritime. Around 300 workers on TotalEnergies (LSE: TTE) UK portfolio downed tools on Monday and began an overtime ban as part of an ongoing clash that also involves the RMT union. Read the full story on Energy Voice here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Huge North Sea strikes to kick off from next week Hundreds of North Sea workers vote for strike action Douglas Ross says SNP’s North Sea U-turn driven by ‘constitution not climate’ Quarantine hotels remain in place for oil and gas workers despite warnings