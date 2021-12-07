Cameras installed at weakened Moray bridge to reduce risk of closure

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cameras have been installed at a weakened Moray Bridge to deter drivers from overloading the structure.

Moray Council have began monitoring movements on Cloddach Bridge, near Birnie, to help prevent further deterioration to the crossing.

Height restriction barriers were reinstated at the crossing in October after repeated collisions caused serious damage.

Motorists were warned that further damage would force Moray Council to consider other options which could see the bridge close for good.

To ensure this route isn’t forced to close, we’re asking all drivers to be aware of the height and weight of their vehicle and to use an alternative route if necessary. Read more 👇https://t.co/oOfTNCYaey — Moray Council (@MorayCouncil) December 7, 2021

Officials hope that by taking such drastic action they will be able to prevent closure by deterring dangerous and illegal driving at the bridge and in turn reduce taxes on the taxpayer.

Moray Council’s head of environmental and commercial services, Stephen Cooper, said: “While the majority of motorists use the bridge sensibly, it’s impossible to ignore the damage being done to this already-weakened structure – and the risks that come with it.

“To ensure this route isn’t forced to close, we’re asking all drivers to be aware of the height and weight of their vehicle and to use an alternative route if necessary.

“Recurring repairs are costly for the council and, ultimately, the taxpayer. Should we capture images of illegal use of the bridge, we can share these with Police Scotland for enforcement action and to recover the costs from the driver of any potential damage.”

Save the Moray crossing

Rural communities in Moray raised concerns last year over the future of the bridge, urging the council to carry out essential works to maintain its stability.

The bridge has become an important connection for rural communities and towns in the area.

Earlier this year, the weight restriction on the bridge was reduced from 7.5 tonnes to three-tonnes, combined with a height restriction in two-metres.