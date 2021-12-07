Analyst: Cambo decision means Shell likely sees UKCS as a ‘difficult place to invest’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shell’s shock decision to back out of the contentious Cambo field caps a tough few months for the oil giant, as far as the North Sea goes.

Just two months ago the UK regulator unexpectedly declined to approve the company’s field development plans for the Jackdaw project.

It means the supermajor has to make changes to the North Sea scheme, which has reserves of between 120-250 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read the full story on Energy Voice here.