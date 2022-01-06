Windfall tax on North Sea operators ‘would exacerbate’ energy crisis By Hamish Penman January 6, 2022, 7:29 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up There are fears a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies would deal a further blow to “investor confidence” in the UK North Sea. Jenny Stanning, Oil and Gas UK’s (OGUK) external relations director, also warned that it could cut the amount of money companies are able to spend on decarbonising their operations. Following the recent surge in gas prices and the upcoming rise in energy bills, fresh calls have been made for Westminster to tap into the profits of North Sea firms. Green energy innovator Dale Vince recently claimed that oil and gas companies have made a “killing” off the back of the price spike. For more on this story click here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Global boss Roy MacGregor upbeat on prospects amid energy transition Nick Dalgarno: Oil and gas dealmakers row against the tide Calls for North Sea windfall tax to ease energy price spike Consumers warned energy bills could double next year amid ‘cost of living crisis’