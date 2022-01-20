Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New £20 million Speyside distillery unveils management team

By Kelly Wilson
January 20, 2022, 1:00 am Updated: January 20, 2022, 8:59 am
Speyside's Cairn Distillery has announced its new management team. L-R Mhairi Winters and Andy Kitchin.
Cairn Distillery has announced its new management team. L-R Mhairi Winters and Andy Kitchin.

Family-owned whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail (G&M) has unveiled the management team set to take charge of its new £20 million Speyside distillery in Grantown.

Mhairi Winters has been named distillery manager of The Cairn and Andy Kitchin takes on the role of visitor experience manager.

Ms Winters joins the company from William Grant & Sons Distillers, where she was team leader for Balvenie and Kininvie distilleries.

She has worked in the Scotch whisky industry for 20 years in a variety of industry roles from tour guide to technical support and then production management.

Ready for the new role

Speaking about her new role she said: “I feel incredibly lucky to be part of the team bringing the Speyside Cairn Distillery to life.

“It’s not every day that a brand-new distillery of this scale is built and it was an opportunity I couldn’t let pass me by.

“I’m extremely passionate about our industry and our products.

“I am excited to begin commissioning and start creating our new spirit.”

Distilling equipment manufactured by Forsyths of Rothes arrived at the site of Gordon & MacPhail’s new distillery, The Cairn, near Grantown.

Mr Kitchin has most recently been part of the team managing the visitor experience at the Falkirk Wheel.

Before working with Scottish Canals, he was at sea for more than 10 years, managing teams onboard P&O cruise ships.

He said: “For me, this was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of a stunning new venture in a wonderful part of the Scottish countryside.

“I am very much looking forward to opening our doors to welcome our visitors and let them share the Cairn experience.”

Build relationships with community

Elgin-based G&M describes itself as the world’s leading malt whisky specialist.

It was originally established as a grocery business in 1895 before expanding its interests. The company also owns Benromach distillery in Forres.

G&M managing director Ewen Macintosh said: “Now we have a local team in place we are keen to continue the process of building long term relationships with the community and local businesses.

“Andy in particular will be focusing very much on getting to know people in the local area while Mhairi focuses on the production of the Cairn spirit.

“I’m sure they will enjoy the same warm welcome we have already experienced.”

Profits on the rise

Annual results released by Speymalt Whisky Distributors, which trades as Gordon & MacPhail, showed its pre-tax profits rose to £13.9m in the year to the end of February 2021, from £9.8m in the previous 12 months.

The firm’s turnover also increased by 1% to £34.1m, from £33.7m in the same period, while its net assets grew by 19% to £65.7m over the period.

