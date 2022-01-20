New £20 million Speyside distillery unveils management team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Family-owned whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail (G&M) has unveiled the management team set to take charge of its new £20 million Speyside distillery in Grantown.

Mhairi Winters has been named distillery manager of The Cairn and Andy Kitchin takes on the role of visitor experience manager.

Ms Winters joins the company from William Grant & Sons Distillers, where she was team leader for Balvenie and Kininvie distilleries.

She has worked in the Scotch whisky industry for 20 years in a variety of industry roles from tour guide to technical support and then production management.

Ready for the new role

Speaking about her new role she said: “I feel incredibly lucky to be part of the team bringing the Speyside Cairn Distillery to life.

“It’s not every day that a brand-new distillery of this scale is built and it was an opportunity I couldn’t let pass me by.

“I’m extremely passionate about our industry and our products.

“I am excited to begin commissioning and start creating our new spirit.”

Mr Kitchin has most recently been part of the team managing the visitor experience at the Falkirk Wheel.

Before working with Scottish Canals, he was at sea for more than 10 years, managing teams onboard P&O cruise ships.

He said: “For me, this was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of a stunning new venture in a wonderful part of the Scottish countryside.

“I am very much looking forward to opening our doors to welcome our visitors and let them share the Cairn experience.”

Build relationships with community

Elgin-based G&M describes itself as the world’s leading malt whisky specialist.

It was originally established as a grocery business in 1895 before expanding its interests. The company also owns Benromach distillery in Forres.

G&M managing director Ewen Macintosh said: “Now we have a local team in place we are keen to continue the process of building long term relationships with the community and local businesses.

“Andy in particular will be focusing very much on getting to know people in the local area while Mhairi focuses on the production of the Cairn spirit.

“I’m sure they will enjoy the same warm welcome we have already experienced.”

Profits on the rise

Annual results released by Speymalt Whisky Distributors, which trades as Gordon & MacPhail, showed its pre-tax profits rose to £13.9m in the year to the end of February 2021, from £9.8m in the previous 12 months.

The firm’s turnover also increased by 1% to £34.1m, from £33.7m in the same period, while its net assets grew by 19% to £65.7m over the period.