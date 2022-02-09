Diver celebrates Scotland rugby win 100 metres below the surface By Allister Thomas February 9, 2022, 10:54 am Lloyd Blyth watched Scotland's Calcutta Cup success while 105 metres deep in a saturation chamber. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Be it at your local pub, round at your mate’s or at Murrayfield itself, Scots up and down the country were celebrating the Six Nations rugby win over England on Saturday. But one fan was taking celebrations to new…depths – saturation diver Lloyd Blyth who saw Scotland win the Calcutta Cup while more than 100 metres below the surface. A three-man saturation chamber was the venue for the diver to watch Scotland’s effort over the Auld Enemy, finally emerging with a 20-17 score Read the full article on Energy Voice here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Six Nations 2022: Scotland and Stuart Hogg no longer have any fear factor playing against England This is the biggest game – Gregor Townsend savouring Scotland clash with England David Whyte: Death of Cupar-born Scotland rugby player and Golspie headteacher, 81 I’m A Celebrity contestants win their luxury items during challenge