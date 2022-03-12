[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ASV Corporate Games will see North East businesses battle it out at various sport events. Could your team be the champions? Here’s how to sign up and get training.

There’s nothing quite like a little friendly competition to get people motivated and active! That’s exactly what the ASV Corporate Games are all about. Hosted by Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV), the top sporting and exercise venue in the north-east of Scotland, businesses can enter teams of employees to compete in various sporting events.

But the last Corporate Games in Aberdeen were sadly interrupted by Covid before a champion could be named.

That’s why this year, as the games return, the competition is heating up – with some businesses already registered to take part. It’s not too late to sign up, though! Here’s what you need to know.

What do ASV’s Corporate Games involve?

There are seven sporting events to compete in. To compete for the overall prize, each business must enter every event.

But the good news is, each business can enter a different team of employees for each sporting event. That means they can pick the best team around skills, interest and time availability – and more employees can get involved! The ASV Corporate Games in Aberdeen are open to all employees, regardless of age, gender, sporting ability or level of fitness.

Once teams have been selected, training begins. With the help of donations from this year’s sponsor, EnQuest, ASV is providing support to prepare competing teams in the run-up to each event. This involves training sessions – including coached training sessions for certain events – and free ASV day passes for all participants to attend training sessions.

Which of these sport events could your workplace win?

The seven different sporting events during the Corporate Games in Aberdeen will test different sporting skills, so there truly is something for everyone! The events and competition dates are:

Fitness challenge (Friday 6th May 17:00 – 21:00) Touch rugby (Thursday 12th May, 17:00 – 21:00) Badminton (Wednesday 1st June, 16:30 – 22:30) Diving (Wednesday 15th June, 18:00 – 21:00) Table tennis (Wednesday 22nd June, 16:30 – 22:30) Football 7s (Sunday 3rd July, 13:00 – 17:00) Swimming (Saturday 30th July, 13:00 – 17:00)

Why get involved in the Aberdeen Sports Village Corporate Games?

As well as being a great opportunity to raise brand awareness of competing businesses, the event is designed around health and wellbeing, blending fitness, fun and team-building. The benefits of encouraging wellbeing and healthy habits in the workforce are many, from reducing stress to lowering staff turnover.

Peter Hepburn, HSEA Director at EnQuest, said “EnQuest is delighted to resume our interrupted sponsorship of this terrific event after two years. Throughout the pandemic we have found health, wellbeing and fitness initiatives have helped to keep people motivated and focused. We are very pleased to be the lead sponsor of an event which will help to do just that and contribute to supporting a local charity that does so much to improve the health and fitness outcomes of our community.”

Along with supporting health and wellbeing among your employees, signing up to ASV’s Corporate Games is also a great way to support a local, registered charity. Since launching in 2009 alongside partners the University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen City Council and sportscotland, ASV has always been focused on the community.

How can your company sign up to the ASV Corporate Games in Aberdeen?

The Corporate Games are open to all businesses, companies, institutions and organisations within Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire. There are a limited number of team spaces available though, so contact ASV as soon as possible to sign up! There is a minimum donation of £2000 + VAT per team to enter.

Find out more and sign up to the 2022 Corporate Games in Aberdeen by contacting ASV’s business development manager Kris McIntosh at kris@aberdeensportsvillage.com – best of luck!