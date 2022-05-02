Core29 appoints new managing director to lead business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen-based IT and project management consultancy Core29 has appointed a new managing director.

Alan Dick joins the firm from his role as director of energy and industry at Johnston Carmichael.

He takes on the role from Jaye Deighton who has taken up a role as projects and innovation director at Peterson.

Mr Dick has held various leadership and technical positions throughout his careers spanning 32 years in the energy and finance sectors.

Wealth of experience

Core29 said he brings with him a wealth of industry experience and knowledge covering upstream operations, technology development and mergers and acquisitions.

Mr Dick said: “I am pleased to join Core29 at this exciting time for digitalisation leading the energy transition revolution.

“I look forward to working with the team to achieve our ambitious plans for the business and continue to deliver innovative and valuable services for our clients.”

According to the firm Core29 helps businesses apply technology to improve their processes and exceed their goals, transitioning from where they are now, to where they want to be in the future.

Well-known in industry

Mr Dick is a graduate of Robert Gordon University where he received his MBA and bachelor of engineering.

His connection to the university is retained as chairman of the RGU alumni council and board member of the RGU Foundation.

He is also a member of various professional bodies which include Society for Underwater Technology (SUT), Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and Intervention and Coiled Tubing Association (ICoTA).

Core29 was originally set up in 2012 by Sarah Forbes and in 2017 international energy logistics firm Peterson acquired a 55% majority stake for an undisclosed sum.

Ms Forbes, now known as Sarah Moore, took over a lead role at Peterson Logistics last year.

Peterson (UK) was a customer before the takeover, with Core29 transforming its quayside operations through the use of smart technology and also supporting a business process globalisation project.

Core29 also currently works with clients including Ashtead Technology, Altus Intervention and PD&MS Group.

The Peterson HR and Core29 business intelligence team recently won Terrific Team of the Year the cHeRries Awards.