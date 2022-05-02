Core29 appoints new managing director to lead business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business

Core29 appoints new managing director to lead business

By Kelly Wilson
May 2, 2022, 11:53 am Updated: May 2, 2022, 5:32 pm
Alan Dick has been appointed managing director of Core 29.
Alan Dick has been appointed managing director of Core 29.

Aberdeen-based IT and project management consultancy Core29 has appointed a new managing director.

Alan Dick joins the firm from his role as director of energy and industry at Johnston Carmichael.

He takes on the role from Jaye Deighton who has taken up a role as projects and innovation director at Peterson.

Mr Dick has held various leadership and technical positions throughout his careers spanning 32 years in the energy and finance sectors.

Wealth of experience

Core29 said he brings with him a wealth of industry experience and knowledge covering upstream operations, technology development and mergers and acquisitions.

Mr Dick said: “I am pleased to join Core29 at this exciting time for digitalisation leading the energy transition revolution.

“I look forward to working with the team to achieve our ambitious plans for the business and continue to deliver innovative and valuable services for our clients.”

According to the firm Core29 helps businesses apply technology to improve their processes and exceed their goals, transitioning from where they are now, to where they want to be in the future.

Well-known in industry

Mr Dick is a graduate of Robert Gordon University where he received his MBA and bachelor of engineering.

His connection to the university is retained as chairman of the RGU alumni council and board member of the RGU Foundation.

He is also a member of various professional bodies which include Society for Underwater Technology (SUT), Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and Intervention and Coiled Tubing Association (ICoTA).

Peterson HR and Core29 business intelligence team who recently won Terrific Team of the Year the the cHeRries Awards

Core29 was originally set up in 2012 by Sarah Forbes and in 2017 international energy logistics firm Peterson acquired a 55% majority stake for an undisclosed sum.

Ms Forbes, now known as Sarah Moore, took over a lead role at Peterson Logistics last year.

Sarah Moore became new chief executive of Peterson from January 2022

Peterson (UK) was a customer before the takeover, with Core29 transforming its quayside operations through the use of smart technology and also supporting a business process globalisation project.

Core29 also currently works with clients including Ashtead Technology, Altus Intervention and PD&MS Group.

The Peterson HR and Core29 business intelligence team recently won Terrific Team of the Year the cHeRries Awards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal