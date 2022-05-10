Are you a budding artist? Archie Foundation calls for north-east pupils to illustrate pages in new book

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils across the north-east are being given the chance to see their artwork in a new charity book.

Archie and Amanda’s Amazing Adventures has been written to raise cash for The Archie Foundation.

Now the charity is urging primary school teachers to sign their classes up to do the artwork for the book.

Written by Alec Franks, the story is about a little girl in hospital and it is hoped it will be relatable to young patients at The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Book will comfort youngsters

Regional fundraising officer Cassie McGunnigle said: “We really hope that teachers will get behind this exciting project, all to support local sick children and their families.

“I am sure there will be school children who have spent time in hospital themselves, it would be so lovely to have a book illustrated by children for and in support of other children.”

“Alec is a creative genius. He has a mind that can take you to places you could only go in dreams.

“He has created an incredible story about a little girl in hospital so that children here at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital can read it and not feel so alone.

“Not only will the book comfort and support the children here, but all proceeds raised through sales will go to Archie. We are incredibly grateful to Alec.”

The book is in ‘safe hands’

Mr Franks was inspired to write the story after spotting Archie’s new logo at Aberdeen International Airport. The designer of the logo, Clare Mackie has created the front cover for the book.

It is the first time he has shared his writing publicly, having previously just shown it to his father-in-law.

He said: “I have been writing now for the best part of 12 years but have never been brave enough to show anyone other than my late father-in-law, who always encouraged me to get my stories out there.

“I decided to get the better of my nerves and pass the book over.

“I am so delighted to have handed Archie and Amanda’s Amazing Adventures over to The Archie Foundation.”

The author is now looking forward to seeing what pictures pupils across the north-east come up with.

The deadline for entries is July 1 and the book will be published at the end of the year.

For further information or to get involved, email hello@archie.org