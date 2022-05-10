Are you a budding artist? Archie Foundation calls for north-east pupils to illustrate pages in new book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Are you a budding artist? Archie Foundation calls for north-east pupils to illustrate pages in new book

By Joanna Bremner
May 10, 2022, 11:04 am Updated: May 10, 2022, 5:49 pm
The Archie Foundation are looking for primary school pupils to get creative and help design their new children's book. Supplied by The Archie Foundation.
Pupils across the north-east are being given the chance to see their artwork in a new charity book.

Archie and Amanda’s Amazing Adventures has been written to raise cash for The Archie Foundation.

Now the charity is urging primary school teachers to sign their classes up to do the artwork for the book.

Written by Alec Franks, the story is about a little girl in hospital and it is hoped it will be relatable to young patients at The Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Book will comfort youngsters

Regional fundraising officer Cassie McGunnigle said: “We really hope that teachers will get behind this exciting project, all to support local sick children and their families.

“I am sure there will be school children who have spent time in hospital themselves, it would be so lovely to have a book illustrated by children for and in support of other children.”

“Alec is a creative genius. He has a mind that can take you to places you could only go in dreams.

“He has created an incredible story about a little girl in hospital so that children here at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital can read it and not feel so alone.

“Not only will the book comfort and support the children here, but all proceeds raised through sales will go to Archie. We are incredibly grateful to Alec.”

Alec Frank with his book, Archie and Amanda’s Amazing Adventure. Supplied by The Archie Foundation.

The book is in ‘safe hands’

Mr Franks was inspired to write the story after spotting Archie’s new logo at Aberdeen International Airport. The designer of the logo, Clare Mackie has created the front cover for the book.

It is the first time he has shared his writing publicly, having previously just shown it to his father-in-law.

He said: “I have been writing now for the best part of 12 years but have never been brave enough to show anyone other than my late father-in-law, who always encouraged me to get my stories out there.

“I decided to get the better of my nerves and pass the book over.

“I am so delighted to have handed Archie and Amanda’s Amazing Adventures over to The Archie Foundation.”

The author is now looking forward to seeing what pictures pupils across the north-east come up with.

The deadline for entries is July 1 and the book will be published at the end of the year.

For further information or to get involved, email hello@archie.org

