Call for ‘radical government intervention’ with petrol set to hit 180p per litre

By Neil Lancefield and Erikka Askeland
June 6, 2022, 5:15 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 5:53 pm
RAC expects the average price of petrol to break through the 180p mark this week, with diesel moving further towards 190p.Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Drivers are being warned that “frightening” petrol prices will exceed an average of 180p per litre in the north and north-east this week.

The RAC called for “radical government intervention” as figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed petrol prices soared by nearly 6p per litre at UK forecourts over the half-term school holiday.

The average cost of a litre of petrol reached a record 177.9p on Sunday, up from 172.1p on Friday May 27.

This means filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol has become around £3 more expensive.

Diesel prices rose from 182.7p per litre to 185.0p per litre over the same period.

A litre of unleaded is now 177.88p while diesel is 185p.

It comes as Press and Journal reports on the spiralling cost of fuel across Aberdeen, Elgin and the Highlands amidst the continuing national cost of living crisis.

Research has also highlighted Moray is the third least-affordable part of Scotland for buying a full tank of petrol.

Action from government ‘needed’

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams demanded more action from the Government following the 5p-per-litre cut in fuel duty implemented in March.

Rishi Sunak imposed a temporary 5p fuel duty cut in March to ease the pressure on motorists for one year

He said: “A litre of unleaded is now a frightening 177.88p while diesel is 185p, an increase of 2p already this month.

“With oil now above US$120 a barrel and sterling still at $1.20, worse is still to come.

“Sadly, we expect to see the average price of petrol break through the 180p mark this week, with diesel moving further towards 190p.

“More radical government intervention is urgently needed, whether that’s in the form of a further reduction in fuel duty or a VAT cut.

“As it is, drivers surely won’t be able to cope unless something is done to help.

“This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country’s 32 million car drivers as well as countless businesses.”

The UK Government imposed a temporary 5p fuel duty cut in March to ease the pressure on motorists for one year.

However, prices at the pumps have continued to increase to record levels across the country.

‘Shock and awe’ at pumps

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Shock and awe is the only way to describe what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break.

“Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the Jubilee extended bank holiday.

“The forces behind the surge have been oil jumping back above 120 US dollars a barrel for the first time since late March, combined with petrol commodity prices being boosted by summer motoring demand.”

