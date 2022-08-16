Highland Soap cleans up with Crerar Hotels contract for sustainable products

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Highland Soap cleans up with Crerar Hotels contract for sustainable products

By Simon Warburton
August 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 5:14 pm
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan

Highland Soap Company’s focus on sustainability has seen it win a contract for its products to be supplied at all seven of the Crerar Hotel Group’s properties.

The Fort William-based business will now feature its soaps such as Hebridean seaweed in Crerar Hotel guest bathrooms, while the whisky & honey product will be in the group’s public areas.

Refillable sugarcane bottles

Highland Soap’s organic and sustainability emphasis as well as use of refillable sugarcane bottles rather than traditional plastics, formed part of Crerar’s decision making as it looks to find ways to reduce environmental impact.

Crerar Hotel with Highland Soap
Highland Soaps will be in guest bathrooms and hotel public areas.

Highland Soap director Archie MacDonald said the firm supplying organisc soap and skincare was a boost for the local economy.

He said: “Crerar’s foresight in transitioning to a more ecologically sustainable product will help the environment and be a benefit to the Fort William economy, where we have made all of our products since we were founded 20 years ago.”

For his part Crerar Hotel Group chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills added: “As we continue to invest in our hotels and our upgrading works continue, this was the right time to review our amenity supplier and the Highland Soap Co ticked all the boxes in terms of reflecting the luxury, local offering on offer at our hotels and inns.

“The eco-credentials, organic products and overall guest experience were a real consideration.”

Crerar Trust supports Scottish causes

The new products are now available across all hotels and inns across the Crerar Hotels portfolio which includes; Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Oban Bay Hotel, Glencoe Inn, Golf View Hotel & Spa, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Thainstone House and Balmoral Arms.

The hotel company has its Crerar Trust chaired by hospitality industry veteran Paddy Crerar and ensures more than half its distributable profits are gifted annually to local causes across Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Lochaber smelter near Fort William.
Lib Dems press Scottish Government for statement on Lochaber smelter future
0
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
Poll: Majority of Scots back North Sea industry ahead of aspiring PMs visit north-east
1
Dales Marine Services at Greenock.
Dales Marine Services expands workforce in Aberdeen, Greenock and Leith
0
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
'We've never been busier': Well-known north-east painting and decorating firm celebrates 85 years in…
0
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
Beware the bear market: Why you can no longer ignore financial planning
0
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
'We might have prevented suicide': employee support business man on how hard work, faith…
1
Scotch and Rye in Queensgate, Inverness.
Owners of Inverness' Scotch and Rye forced to close some venues for part of…
0
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
Read BrewDog bosses' eye-opening first interview with P&J 15 years ago
0
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin: Ellon whisky shop scoops five star VisitScotland rating, EJ Parker appointed…
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
Everything you need to know about Brewdog's 2022 AGM at Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park
0

More from Press and Journal

Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
Emma Parton and Archie MacDonald directors of Highland Soap Co. Photo by Anthony MacMillan
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0