Highland Soap cleans up with Crerar Hotels contract for sustainable products

Highland Soap Company’s focus on sustainability has seen it win a contract for its products to be supplied at all seven of the Crerar Hotel Group’s properties.

The Fort William-based business will now feature its soaps such as Hebridean seaweed in Crerar Hotel guest bathrooms, while the whisky & honey product will be in the group’s public areas.

Refillable sugarcane bottles

Highland Soap’s organic and sustainability emphasis as well as use of refillable sugarcane bottles rather than traditional plastics, formed part of Crerar’s decision making as it looks to find ways to reduce environmental impact.

Highland Soap director Archie MacDonald said the firm supplying organisc soap and skincare was a boost for the local economy.

He said: “Crerar’s foresight in transitioning to a more ecologically sustainable product will help the environment and be a benefit to the Fort William economy, where we have made all of our products since we were founded 20 years ago.”

For his part Crerar Hotel Group chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills added: “As we continue to invest in our hotels and our upgrading works continue, this was the right time to review our amenity supplier and the Highland Soap Co ticked all the boxes in terms of reflecting the luxury, local offering on offer at our hotels and inns.

“The eco-credentials, organic products and overall guest experience were a real consideration.”

Crerar Trust supports Scottish causes

The new products are now available across all hotels and inns across the Crerar Hotels portfolio which includes; Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Oban Bay Hotel, Glencoe Inn, Golf View Hotel & Spa, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Thainstone House and Balmoral Arms.

The hotel company has its Crerar Trust chaired by hospitality industry veteran Paddy Crerar and ensures more than half its distributable profits are gifted annually to local causes across Scotland.