North Sea oil and gas emissions down more than 20% since 2018 By Hamish Penman September 21, 2022, 12:01 am . [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Moray builder ready to press accelerator if rent freeze lifts 0 Boaty McBoatface starts North Sea research off coast of Shetland 0 Springfield Properties delivers 1,000 homes for the first time 0 Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And… Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of… Region's engineers can access new skills funding worth more than £87m 1 Oil worker to open pet shop plus expansion for Aberdeen valet business 0 First look: Work under way as Resident X street food market prepares to open… 0 Aberdeen hotelier mothballs rooms to save on energy costs and stay in business 0 Port of Inverness on hunt for new board members as green freeport decision nears 0 More from Press and Journal Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay Reopening of Northfield Post Office marks return of vital services to the community Aberdeen-based FirstGroup suffers share price fall after Greyhound property deal 0 Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court North and north-east invitees 'honoured' to represent home communities at Queen's funeral in London 0 Wife of Renee MacRae murder accused told police: 'I never stabbed her' Editor's Picks Floral tributes laid at scene where murdered Aberdeen mum’s body was discovered Balmoral visitors hope King Charles and Camilla get time to rest following funeral after returning to Deeside ‘They have become our sons as well’: Permanent memorial unveiled in Kingussie to Indian and Pakistani soldiers Woman leaked sex tape after discovering partner’s affair with best friend Poundland finally set to open in Aberdeen this weekend after repeated delays A place to remember Bunty Walls: Family bench where memories are made