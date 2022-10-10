The important factors in selling gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The important factors in selling gold

In partnership with McCalls
October 10, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 3:12 pm
Aerial view of jewellery on counter top.

Gold is a precious metal in every sense of the word. Over the years it has always been among the most sought after of commodities and with prices near an all-time high there has never been a better time to sell.

But gold’s value goes beyond that. Gold and the pieces fashioned from it are often passed through generations, bound up in memories and tradition. With that in mind, it’s important for those buying gold to be understanding of a customer’s needs beyond a simple financial transaction.

McCalls Jewellers in Aberdeen offer a straightforward service that guarantees to treat the customer with sensitivity and discretion.

How do I go about selling gold?

For those who wish to sell their gold through McCalls the process is simple. No appointment is necessary, so customers can just visit the store with their items.

Jewellery scale on counter top - article about selling gold in Aberdeen
McCalls can help you transform old pieces into new financial opportunities.

Karen Pirie, Sales Manager at McCalls, explains: “We firstly assess the jewellery by checking the hallmarks, it would then be categorised into precious or costume jewellery so that the customer has a clear indication of what would be valuable.

Items are then separated in piles according to the precious metal they are made of – usually silver, gold or platinum. Gold pieces need to be identified further into separate carats – 9ct, 14ct, 18ct or 22ct. This is for customer transparency as the rate of gold goes up according to the purity of the carat, with more being paid for an 18ct item than a similar 9ct item.

If a piece is suitable for resale, rather than just scrap price, then this is taken into account and a higher offer will be made.

Gold ring with diamonds.
McCalls carefully assesses jewellery to ensure the best value for you.

As Karen says: “As a reputable jeweller we recognise that the value of some jewellery is in the precious stones it contains, and not the metal it is made of, therefore it is important that any offer we make reflects this”

Once an offer is made and accepted, payments will be made with cash, cheque or by bank transfer.

The store offers the most competitive price and checks with other providers to ensure they are paying the top rate.

Buying gold is a sensitive service

But what sets McCalls apart is that agreeing a price is only part of the picture.

The company prides itself on its discreet, confidential and personal service and it fully understands the emotional attachment that may exist between a customer and the items they are selling.

As Karen says: “As a company we listen to people’s stories. We recognise it can be quite daunting selling jewellery for the first time, so we ensure we deal with customer sensitively by listening to the reasons that bring them to us. If someone wants to share the family folk lore or memories that go with a piece of jewellery, we are happy to listen, and we believe this sympathetic approach sets us apart from other stores”

Gold ring with diamonds from McCalls, Aberdeen
McCalls takes an honest and open approach to each customer’s needs.

That also means being sensitive to a client who is simply testing the water.

Karen adds: “Sometimes we have had customers who we have sensed are not quite ready to sell, and I have said to them, ‘come back when you feel the time is right and my offer will still be there.”

Altogether it’s about focusing on the people and taking an honest and open approach to the customer’s needs.

McCalls has been a fixture on the jewellery scene for more than 130 years.

And as owner Iain Hawthorne says: “The fact we’ve been established since 1887 ensures our honesty. You can only survive that long in this game if you’re straightforward, you’re honest and the customers come back.”

To know more about selling gold in Aberdeen, visit McCalls website.

Editor's Picks