Charity opens up inside former Mountain Warehouse unit in Elgin’s St Giles Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Charity opens up inside former Mountain Warehouse unit in Elgin’s St Giles Centre

The outdoor store left the shopping centre around 2022.

By Sean McAngus
Inside the Moray School Bank shop.
Inside the Moray School Bank shop.

Charity Moray School Bank has moved their shop inside a bigger unit at the St Giles Centre.

In 2022, Mountain Warehouse left the shopping centre to move into the Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road.

Since then, the unit on the top floor has been empty.

Now Moray School Bank have opened up a pop-in shop.

It will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Rack of school uniforms inside the new Moray School Bank charity shop inside the former Mountain Warehouse unit at Elgin's St Giles Centre.
Some of the items inside the shop. Image: Moray School Bank

What’s different about new Moray School Bank shop at St Giles Centre?

High Street entrance to the St Giles Centre.
St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin.

Since 2017, the charity has been helping kids.

Bosses say the new premises gives them more space.

Development manager Debi Weir has welcomed the bigger unit.

She said: “We have opened up our shop inside the unit at St Giles Centre which used to be home to Mountain Warehouse.

“It gives us more space for all the kids and baby clothes.

“The demand keeps to growing.”

Debbie Kelly and Debi Weir from Moray School Bank
Debbie Kelly and Debi Weir from Moray School Bank pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For years, the charity based at a former farmhouse near Craigellachie aimed to provide new school uniforms and warm winter clothing to children living in poverty across Moray through referrals.

However, now the set-up is changing.

Some of the trousers and skirts at Moray School Bank.
Some of the trousers and skirts at the new Moray School Bank charity shop inside the former Mountain Warehouse unit at Elgin’s St Giles Centre.

Mrs Weir explained: “We aren’t going to be giving out full brand new uniforms.

“Instead, there will be pre-loved clothes as we have less funding and staff.

“You can pop in by or call us to tell us what you are looking.

“However we might consider providing new shoes and bags.

“There is an optional donation if people can afford.”

People can pop into the shop during opening hours or contact the charity on 01340 212101 or email info@morayschoolbank.org

Window display of the charity shop.
Inside the Moray School Bank shop.

From Moray to Kenya

Bria Kelly, Hannah Weir, Craig Dick, Madison Younie, Kyle Clark, Chloe MacKay and Naiomi Grant will be going to Kenya next month.
Bria Kelly, Hannah Weir, Craig Dick, Madison Younie, Kyle Clark, Chloe MacKay and Naiomi Grant will be going to Kenya next month. Image: Moray School Bank

Meanwhile, a group of people representing the charity are travelling to Mombasa in Kenya next month to volunteer and support the Destiny Garden School.

Youngsters Bria Kelly, Hannah Weir, Craig Dick, Madison Younie, Kyle Clark, Chloe MacKay and Naiomi Grant will be going on the trip.

They will be joined by Development Manager Debi Weir, Volunteer Coordinator Moyra Younie and Julie Sarab.

The youngsters are pictured with Debi Weir, Moyra Younie and Julie Sarab.
The youngsters are pictured with Debi Weir, Moyra Younie and Julie Sarab who are joining them on the trip abroad. Moray. Image Moray School Bank

The school is located in one of the poorest suburbs of Mombasa, on Kenya’s coast.

In May 2009, the school opened and it provides children from infants to 15 years old with good education.

Many of the children are orphans and some are HIV positive.

Click here to donate to the project to transform the rough, uneven and flooded ground they use for playing games into a safe sports field.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.

More from Moray

Councillors speak to protestors outside Moray Council HQ.
Moray ASN: Council says sorry - but warns parents not to 'harass' staff
Former William Hill shop on Elgin High Street.
Odds are good for new business in former Elgin William Hill shop
Parents holding up ASN protest banners on Moray Council HQ steps.
Two years out of school, left out of class photos, no friends to play…
Forres Academy sign.
Councillors choose town centre site for new Forres Academy
Macallan Anniversary Malt-50 year old-1928 whisky.
Rare 50-year-old Macallan whisky could reach up to £75,000 at auction
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Reid assaulted his partner Picture shows; Alistair Reid . Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Inverbervie digger driver choked partner then hid from police in cupboard
Former candy shop on Elgin's South Street.
Potential new business for former sweet shop on Elgin's South Street
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McKinnon admitted growing cannabis in a farm outhouse Picture shows; Craig McKinnon. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/05/2024
Man grew cannabis worth up to £46,000 in Lossiemouth farm outbuilding
Singer songwriter Oran.
How Findhorn woman Oran's dream to become a singer songwriter has helped her PTSD
Peter Ralston behind the till at The Pop Shop surrounded by merchandise.
How a community of gamers has helped an Elgin shop grow to where owner…

Conversation