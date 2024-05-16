Charity opens up inside former Mountain Warehouse unit in Elgin’s St Giles Centre

Charity Moray School Bank has moved their shop inside a bigger unit at the St Giles Centre.

In 2022, Mountain Warehouse left the shopping centre to move into the Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road.

Since then, the unit on the top floor has been empty.

Now Moray School Bank have opened up a pop-in shop.

It will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

What’s different about new Moray School Bank shop at St Giles Centre?

Since 2017, the charity has been helping kids.

Bosses say the new premises gives them more space.

Development manager Debi Weir has welcomed the bigger unit.

She said: “We have opened up our shop inside the unit at St Giles Centre which used to be home to Mountain Warehouse.

“It gives us more space for all the kids and baby clothes.

“The demand keeps to growing.”

For years, the charity based at a former farmhouse near Craigellachie aimed to provide new school uniforms and warm winter clothing to children living in poverty across Moray through referrals.

However, now the set-up is changing.

Mrs Weir explained: “We aren’t going to be giving out full brand new uniforms.

“Instead, there will be pre-loved clothes as we have less funding and staff.

“You can pop in by or call us to tell us what you are looking.

“However we might consider providing new shoes and bags.

“There is an optional donation if people can afford.”

People can pop into the shop during opening hours or contact the charity on 01340 212101 or email info@morayschoolbank.org

From Moray to Kenya

Meanwhile, a group of people representing the charity are travelling to Mombasa in Kenya next month to volunteer and support the Destiny Garden School.

Youngsters Bria Kelly, Hannah Weir, Craig Dick, Madison Younie, Kyle Clark, Chloe MacKay and Naiomi Grant will be going on the trip.

They will be joined by Development Manager Debi Weir, Volunteer Coordinator Moyra Younie and Julie Sarab.

The school is located in one of the poorest suburbs of Mombasa, on Kenya’s coast.

In May 2009, the school opened and it provides children from infants to 15 years old with good education.

Many of the children are orphans and some are HIV positive.

Click here to donate to the project to transform the rough, uneven and flooded ground they use for playing games into a safe sports field.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.