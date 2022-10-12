Scottish Friendly warns of financial storm clouds as GDP drops 0.3%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Friendly warns of financial storm clouds as GDP drops 0.3%

By Simon Warburton
October 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
GDP letters on calculator.
UK GDP fell 0.3% in August.  

Mutual Scottish Friendly has said financial storm clouds “look ready to burst” on the back of official figures showing the UK economy shrank by 0.3% in August.

The latest figure from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) comes hard on the heels of modest growth in July, when gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.1%.

Scottish Friendly savings specialist Kevin Brown said: “The latest GDP figures for the UK reflect the complex economic and financial picture the country is facing.

“The storm clouds have already gathered and now look ready to burst.

Scottish Friendly savings specialist Kevin Brown.
Scottish Friendly savings specialist Kevin Brown.

“Falling GDP at this critical juncture adds to an already complicated situation and will further reduce confidence among households already facing stifling cost-of-living pressures.”

He added: “The IMF (International Monetary Fund)… predicted UK GDP will go on to be stronger than other G7 nations.

“While this could prevent bigger issues in the job market, it looks likelier than ever that inflation will persist for longer.

“The IMF for its part says it forecasts 9%-plus inflation for another two years in the UK.

Households urged to ‘build up’ financial resiliency

“This is compounded by the fact the Bank of England is now effectively unwinding monetary tightening before it ever meaningfully got going.

“Again, while this might resolve some particular market issues, it is little comfort for households facing ongoing, eye-watering rising costs.”

So, what can households do with such a complicated outlook?

Mr Brown said: “It may seem tough, if not impossible for many, however, continuing to build up financial resiliency wherever possible could be the best way to limit the damage of any future shocks further down the tracks.”

Recession looming?

Economists had expected zero growth in August.

The latest data means the economy is likely to contract overall in the third quarter, with the ONS confirming there would need to be growth of more than 1% in September to avert a quarterly decline.

It comes amid fears the UK is heading for a recession – defined as two or more quarters of falling GDP output – as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll on households and businesses.

Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks