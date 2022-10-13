Ticket sales start for Power of Energy Charity Gala in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today sees the launch of an Aberdeen event aimed at harnessing the connective power of the energy industry, while also raising cash for a life-saving helicopter service.

The Power of Energy Charity Gala will take place at P&J Live on Saturday November 26.

It is an evolution of the long-established Energy Ball, offering guests a chance to celebrate the progress being made to reshape the industry for a sustainable future.

As well as championing success and innovation in the sector, the prestigious gathering will raise vital funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Fundraising will take place through the night for Scotland’s only charity air ambulance.

The rebrand and focus on what the sector gives back to the community presents SCAA with a wonderful opportunity to showcase the importance of our work.” Nick Harvey, director of fundraising and communications SCAA

SCAA responds to, on average, two life-saving missions every day, covering an area of more than 30,000 square miles.

It relies entirely on public donations to keep its two helicopter air ambulances in the air.

The Power of Energy Charity Gala is presented by sister publications Energy Voice and Sustainable Growth Voice, along with DC Thomson-owned media partner The Press and Journal.

Other event partners include Brookson Legal, Balmoral Group, Dolphin Drilling, ITC Hydraulics and Manufacturing, and Cala.

‘Vital work’

SCAA plays a crucial role in supporting workers in all industries throughout Scotland.

Nick Harvey, the charity’s director of fundraising and communications, said: “Many in the energy sector have seen first-hand the vital work SCAA does.

“We are delighted to be the chosen charity for the Power of Energy Charity Gala.

“The rebrand and focus on what the sector gives back to the community presents SCAA with a wonderful opportunity to showcase the importance of our work.

“Supporting SCAA means supporting our life-saving missions, and there should be no doubt that whatever help people can give is helping to save lives.”

Balmoral Group chairman and managing director Sir Jim Milne said his firm was “at the heart of the energy transition, with skills and solutions “honed over four decades in the oil and gas industry”.

He added: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with this enduring event and look forward to another great evening with friends and colleagues.”

Brookson Group managing director Matt Fryer said: “The energy sector is constantly innovating and the evolution of the Energy Ball to the Power of Energy Charity Gala is a clear recognition of this.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the sector and all its successes, in particular the excellence of contractors.”

Dolphin Drilling chief executive Bjornar Iversen said: “It is fantastic to see events like The Power of Energy Charity Gala take place in the home of the energy sector and we are delighted to play our part.

“Dolphin Drilling has a long-standing relationship with the north-east and, naturally, as the sector has evolved so have we. It is events like this that help to highlight the immensely impressive history of the sector.”

Where to buy Power of Energy Charity Gala tickets

Tickets for the charity gala night can be purchased online at www.powerofenergy.co.uk or by emailing Laura Adam at laadam@dcthomson.co.uk

Early bird tickets are on sale until midnight on Friday October 21.

Cara Munro, head of events for DC Thomson, said: “The energy industry is radically transforming, and we felt the time was right to create an event that recognised the innovation and collaboration across the sector.

“The Power of Energy Charity Gala is shaping up to be an excellent evening celebrating the best the industry has to offer, while raising money for SCAA and the crucial work it does around Aberdeen and beyond.”