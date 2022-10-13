Ticket sales start for Power of Energy Charity Gala in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ticket sales start for Power of Energy Charity Gala in Aberdeen

By Keith Findlay
October 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 13, 2022, 7:06 am
An SCAA helimed helicopter.
An SCAA helimed helicopter.

Today sees the launch of an Aberdeen event aimed at harnessing the connective power of the energy industry, while also raising cash for a life-saving helicopter service.

The Power of Energy Charity Gala will take place at P&J Live on Saturday November 26.

It is an evolution of the long-established Energy Ball, offering guests a chance to celebrate the progress being made to reshape the industry for a sustainable future.

As well as championing success and innovation in the sector, the prestigious gathering will raise vital funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Fundraising will take place through the night for Scotland’s only charity air ambulance.

The rebrand and focus on what the sector gives back to the community presents SCAA with a wonderful opportunity to showcase the importance of our work.”

Nick Harvey, director of fundraising and communications SCAA

SCAA responds to, on average, two life-saving missions every day, covering an area of more than 30,000 square miles.

It relies entirely on public donations to keep its two helicopter air ambulances in the air.

SCAA crew work all over Scotland.

The Power of Energy Charity Gala is presented by sister publications Energy Voice and Sustainable Growth Voice, along with DC Thomson-owned media partner The Press and Journal.

Other event partners include Brookson Legal, Balmoral Group, Dolphin Drilling, ITC Hydraulics and Manufacturing, and Cala.

‘Vital work’

SCAA plays a crucial role in supporting workers in all industries throughout Scotland.

Nick Harvey, the charity’s director of fundraising and communications, said: “Many in the energy sector have seen first-hand the vital work SCAA does.

“We are delighted to be the chosen charity for the Power of Energy Charity Gala.

“The rebrand and focus on what the sector gives back to the community presents SCAA with a wonderful opportunity to showcase the importance of our work.

“Supporting SCAA means supporting our life-saving missions, and there should be no doubt that whatever help people can give is helping to save lives.”

Money raised by the big event at P&J Live will help to save lives.

Balmoral Group chairman and managing director Sir Jim Milne said his firm was “at the heart of the energy transition, with skills and solutions “honed over four decades in the oil and gas industry”.

He added: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with this enduring event and look forward to another great evening with friends and colleagues.”

Brookson Group managing director Matt Fryer said: “The energy sector is constantly innovating and the evolution of the Energy Ball to the Power of Energy Charity Gala is a clear recognition of this.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the sector and all its successes, in particular the excellence of contractors.”

Dancing to Club Live at The Press and Journal Energy Ball 2019 at P&J Live.

Dolphin Drilling chief executive Bjornar Iversen said: “It is fantastic to see events like The Power of Energy Charity Gala take place in the home of the energy sector and we are delighted to play our part.

“Dolphin Drilling has a long-standing relationship with the north-east and, naturally, as the sector has evolved so have we. It is events like this that help to highlight the immensely impressive history of the sector.”

Where to buy Power of Energy Charity Gala tickets

Tickets for the charity gala night can be purchased online at www.powerofenergy.co.uk or by emailing Laura Adam at laadam@dcthomson.co.uk

Early bird tickets are on sale until midnight on Friday October 21.

Cara Munro, head of events for DC Thomson, said: “The energy industry is radically transforming, and we felt the time was right to create an event that recognised the innovation and collaboration across the sector.

“The Power of Energy Charity Gala is shaping up to be an excellent evening celebrating the best the industry has to offer, while raising money for SCAA and the crucial work it does around Aberdeen and beyond.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented