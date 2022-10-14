Wick planning application aims to inject ‘new life’ into building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ambitious plans to “breathe new life” into a building in the centre of Wick could trigger the creation of “new employment opportunities” if the proposals are approved.

A planning application is with Highland Council to upgrade the property at MacArthur Place in Wick, near the harbour, which dates from the 1930s and is currently boarded up.

The application for change of use has been submitted by agents Glasgow Architectural Design for a fast food takeaway at the premises and noting the name of Mr R MacKay of Property Group Glasgow as the applicant.

The building was formerly a video shop and has been unoccupied for a number of years leading to its current state of disrepair, but a design statement submitted notes it is “structurally sound,” with proposals put forward for it to house a number of as-yet unnamed businesses.

The design statement says: “The proposal will breathe new life into the building with a number of new businesses operating within it. Firstly the entire building will be assessed with the purpose of getting it wind and water tight. The roof will be overhauled along with the dormer windows.

New job opportunities

“The clock tower will be repaired and a new clock fitted. The location of the building will make it suitable for a number of uses that will provide much-needed services to the area and also a number of new employment opportunities.

“The initial change of use will from class 1 to class 3 to operate as a takeaway hot food shop. Other usage of the building will be made under subsequent applications.

“The additional businesses will bring much needed employment opportunity to the town and the potential number of job opportunities will grow with development of the building.

‘Too many fine buildings lost’

“The town’s development of the harbour area will benefit for the proposed development of this building.”

The design statement concludes “too many fine buildings throughout towns like Wick in Scotland have been lost by following into a state of disrepair” and being demolished to make way for buildings with “no character or history.”

The statement adds the application will be the “starting point” to allow the building to be repurposed and provide a needed facility and employment to the town.

The agent and applicant were not immediately available for comment.