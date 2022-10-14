Wick planning application aims to inject ‘new life’ into building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wick planning application aims to inject ‘new life’ into building

By Simon Warburton
October 14, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 5:13 pm
Wick Harbour.
Wick Harbour area is being developed.

Ambitious plans to “breathe new life” into a building in the centre of Wick could trigger the creation of “new employment opportunities” if the proposals are approved.

A planning application is with Highland Council to upgrade the property at MacArthur Place in Wick, near the harbour, which dates from the 1930s and is currently boarded up.

The application for change of use has been submitted by agents Glasgow Architectural Design for a fast food takeaway at the premises and noting the name of Mr R MacKay of Property Group Glasgow as the applicant.

Wick town centre.
Wick town centre.

The building was formerly a video shop and has been unoccupied for a number of years leading to its current state of disrepair, but a design statement submitted notes it is “structurally sound,” with proposals put forward for it to house a number of as-yet unnamed businesses.

The design statement says: “The proposal will breathe new life into the building with a number of new businesses operating within it. Firstly the entire building will be assessed with the purpose of getting it wind and water tight. The roof will be overhauled along with the dormer windows.

New job opportunities

“The clock tower will be repaired and a new clock fitted. The location of the building will make it suitable for a number of uses that will provide much-needed services to the area and also a number of new employment opportunities.

“The initial change of use will from class 1 to class 3 to operate as a takeaway hot food shop. Other usage of the building will be made under subsequent applications.

“The additional businesses will bring much needed employment opportunity to the town and the potential number of job opportunities will grow with development of the building.

‘Too many fine buildings lost’

“The town’s development of the harbour area will benefit for the proposed development of this building.”

The design statement concludes “too many fine buildings throughout towns like Wick in Scotland have been lost by following into a state of disrepair” and being demolished to make way for buildings with “no character or history.”

The statement adds the application will be the “starting point” to allow the building to be repurposed and provide a needed facility and employment to the town.

The agent and applicant were not immediately available for comment.

