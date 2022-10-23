Highlands Plockton Inn upgrade to take place this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands Plockton Inn upgrade to take place this winter

By Simon Warburton
October 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Exterior of The Plockton Inn
Major refurbishment for The Plockton Inn.

Highland Coast Hotels says The Plockton Inn is to undergo a “comprehensive” refurbishment this winter.

The property – one of four which Highland Coast Hotels owns around the North Coast 500 route  – will see its 14 bedrooms reduced to 12 to allow for larger en suite bathrooms for certain rooms and complete redecoration of all other bedrooms, bathrooms and corridors.

Work will take place towards the end of the year with the hotel reopening in early spring, although three-night Hogmanay packages will still be available.

This includes all rooms in both the main hotel and Sorley’s House opposite – named after the famous Scottish poet, Sorley MacLean for whom this was home for a number of years.

Highland Coast Hotels has taken over the Plockton Inn.
Plockton Inn will see rooms refurbished.

In addition, the restaurant, dining areas and the bar will be refurbished, retaining existing period features in all areas.

The kitchens of the hotel are also being replaced, moving to induction cooking from gas which is cleaner and safer.

To the rear of the property, all the existing storage areas will be removed and replaced with purpose-built storage.

Finally, the exterior of the property will be the subject of significant maintenance, to include the refurbishment of all windows to reduce heat loss.

Process ‘moving promptly’ even in current economic climate

Highland Coast Hotels chairman David Whiteford said: ‘When we took over the hotel a few months ago we made a commitment to work closely with the community in and around Plockton and wherever possible invest back into the local economy.

“The refurb of the inn is just one step towards fulfilling that commitment and we are pleased the process is moving on relatively promptly even in the current challenging economic climate.

“We are delighted to have the support of the local community which was evident in the numbers who attended our very first community liaison group meeting at the start of the month and in the uptake of our Community Card.

David Whiteford standing opposite bay.
Highland Coast Hotels chairman David Whiteford.

“Once the works have been completed, we will continue to operate the hotel on a year-round basis and in so doing secure existing careers in the hospitality industry, whilst creating further employment opportunities and attracting visitors to the area outwith the main tourist season.”

Founded in spring 2021, Highland Coast Hotels is developing independently-owned properties in the region as part of its plans which will see the Scottish Living Wage applied across its portfolio.

Plockton Inn joins the four hotels acquired by the group in 2021; Kylesku HotelNewton Lodge, Unapool, the Royal Golf Hotel Dornoch and the Royal Marine Hotel Brora.

Four hotels will be upgraded

Located on the western seaboard of the North Highlands, the hotel is in the village of Plockton adjacent to the bay.

Earlier this year, Highland Coast Hotels received a £4.45 million publicly-backed investment as a loan from state-funded Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to boost jobs and training for the local area.

The funds will be used to improve accommodation options by upgrading four hotels.

