Highlands Plockton Inn upgrade to take place this winter

Highland Coast Hotels says The Plockton Inn is to undergo a “comprehensive” refurbishment this winter.

The property – one of four which Highland Coast Hotels owns around the North Coast 500 route – will see its 14 bedrooms reduced to 12 to allow for larger en suite bathrooms for certain rooms and complete redecoration of all other bedrooms, bathrooms and corridors.

Work will take place towards the end of the year with the hotel reopening in early spring, although three-night Hogmanay packages will still be available.

This includes all rooms in both the main hotel and Sorley’s House opposite – named after the famous Scottish poet, Sorley MacLean for whom this was home for a number of years.

In addition, the restaurant, dining areas and the bar will be refurbished, retaining existing period features in all areas.

The kitchens of the hotel are also being replaced, moving to induction cooking from gas which is cleaner and safer.

To the rear of the property, all the existing storage areas will be removed and replaced with purpose-built storage.

Finally, the exterior of the property will be the subject of significant maintenance, to include the refurbishment of all windows to reduce heat loss.

Process ‘moving promptly’ even in current economic climate

Highland Coast Hotels chairman David Whiteford said: ‘When we took over the hotel a few months ago we made a commitment to work closely with the community in and around Plockton and wherever possible invest back into the local economy.

“The refurb of the inn is just one step towards fulfilling that commitment and we are pleased the process is moving on relatively promptly even in the current challenging economic climate.

“We are delighted to have the support of the local community which was evident in the numbers who attended our very first community liaison group meeting at the start of the month and in the uptake of our Community Card.

“Once the works have been completed, we will continue to operate the hotel on a year-round basis and in so doing secure existing careers in the hospitality industry, whilst creating further employment opportunities and attracting visitors to the area outwith the main tourist season.”

Founded in spring 2021, Highland Coast Hotels is developing independently-owned properties in the region as part of its plans which will see the Scottish Living Wage applied across its portfolio.

Plockton Inn joins the four hotels acquired by the group in 2021; Kylesku Hotel, Newton Lodge, Unapool, the Royal Golf Hotel Dornoch and the Royal Marine Hotel Brora.

Four hotels will be upgraded

Located on the western seaboard of the North Highlands, the hotel is in the village of Plockton adjacent to the bay.

Earlier this year, Highland Coast Hotels received a £4.45 million publicly-backed investment as a loan from state-funded Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to boost jobs and training for the local area.

The funds will be used to improve accommodation options by upgrading four hotels.