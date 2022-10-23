Step back in time and let Thainstone House Hotel offer some autumn delight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

Step back in time and let Thainstone House Hotel offer some autumn delight

By Ellie House
October 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Thainstone House Hotel is particularly stunning in the autumn.
Thainstone House Hotel is particularly stunning in the autumn.

I have driven past Thainstone House many a time, but I’m ashamed to say that I had never ventured inside.

All that was about to change after we travelled to this gorgeous country house, which can be found on the outskirts of Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.

With our four-year-old in tow, a relaxing break looked unlikely.

But how can you not feel excited as this beautiful venue comes into view, accessed via a tree-lined drive and surrounded by sweeping green lawns?

It’s not so grand as to appear imposing, nor so plain as to appear ordinary.

Clad in Virginia Creeper, I recommend a visit in autumn purely to see the once-green leaves turn the most glorious shades of red and orange.

The beautiful Thainstone House Hotel.

We parked easily thanks to numerous options on site, and then entered via a beautiful sweeping archway.

It was easy to imagine horses trotting right up to the entrance, with exquisitely dressed guests alighting from carriages to attend many a grand ball.

My daydreams were not quite so fanciful, given that this modern-day hotel was once an  18th Century Palladian country mansion.

Fast forward to 2022, and it remains surrounded by 44 acres of parkland.

With our eager son rushing ahead, we were immediately taken by dozens of mounted antlers which adorned the walls in the entrance hall.

Our mini reviewer admiring the entrance of Thainstone House Hotel.

Perhaps not to everyone’s taste, there’s no denying that the decor gives Thainstone House a distinctly Scottish feel.

We were warmly greeted at reception where we were given a key to the room, and instructions on how to access the spa area.

While the four-year-old was fizzing with excitement at the prospect of a swim, I first wanted to see the grand staircase which can be found within the lounge and gallery.

Instantly recognisable from a friend’s wedding pictures, I could see why so many brides choose this backdrop for that perfect shot.

While the hotel was busy, it offers a wonderfully peaceful vibe, and we headed through for a spot of lunch in the drawing room.

The drawing room offers gorgeous views across open parkland.

Think cosy armchairs, grand sash windows overlooking the parkland and, of course, the ultimate fireplace.

We sank into green velvet sofas and felt well looked after by staff, who were polite without being intrusive.

You aren’t governed by set meal times at Thainstone House, thanks to numerous dining options.

There’s the classic bar menu in the club room, light lunches in the lounge and gallery, the most impressive of menus in The Green Lady Restaurant, and a more informal affair at Stockman’s Bar.

Afternoon tea at Thainstone House Hotel is a popular option.

We settled on a light lunch, and I can highly recommend the Loch Fyne smoked salmon, cream cheese and pickled cucumber sandwich.

Priced at £10, it’s not the cheapest sandwich I’ve ever had, but I felt like I wasn’t just paying for a delicious bite, it was the experience as a whole.

It’s the attention to detail, like the Maple Bacon in my husband’s BLT.

Hunger satisfied, we headed up to our room.

We were lucky enough to stay in the Junior Suite, and oh wow!

The grand junior suite comes complete with a four-poster bed.

From the beautiful four-poster bed to the paneled bathroom, complete with a copper roll-top bath – we really couldn’t believe it.

My husband was very taken with what appeared to be a mirror, but was in fact a TV!

There was also a TV in the bathroom, and yes my son did demand to watch Netflix while enjoying a bubble bath later that night.

A bubble bath becomes the ultimate experience at Thainstone House Hotel.

An ample sofa bed had been set up, but as to whether the four-year-old actually slept in it.

Well, we all know the answer to that.

In all fairness, the huge bed was more than big enough for all three of us.

We headed down to the spa, which seemed fairly busy with parties of women enjoying a pamper package.

The 13-metre swimming pool is surrounded by mosaic tiled walls, and a wonderful domed roof.

The 13-metre swimming pool is ideal for a leisurely dip.

It felt like the luxurious swimming baths of old, complete with a Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room.

There’s also an outdoor hot tub and oak barrel sauna, plus a well-equipped gym.

We headed down in our robes and slippers, which were provided in the junior suite, before taking the plunge into the pool.

The spa area was very relaxing.

The four-year-old had to be forcibly removed two hours later, an indication of how much he enjoyed the experience.

Following a leisurely evening spent getting ready, we then headed for dinner in The Green Lady Restaurant.

I felt like I had entered the set of a period drama, thanks to the high ceilings, flickering candles and Wedgwood Green Walls.

The Green Lady Restaurant is an experience in itself.

The award-winning menu offers steaks from The Josper Grill, alongside local produce and quirky dishes such as smoked haddock and black pudding risotto.

The staff were impeccably suited and booted as they glided around the room, and the glow of candlelight gave the ultimate air of romance.

As all parents will know, children can be unpredictable and our son suddenly felt unwell in the restaurant.

The staff were outstanding, boxing up our food and offering to phone NHS 24.

It’s service such as this which really makes Thainstone House stand out, and our son was thankfully fine after a full night’s sleep.

He was far more lively at breakfast the following morning, where The Green Lady Restaurant offers a completely different vibe.

A little different to cereal on a Monday morning, we enjoyed breakfast together as a family.

Flooded with sunlight, the breakfast menu is on another level.

From French Toast to eggs done any number of ways, there was also the full Scottish, charcuterie, pastries and Scottish cheese.

We practically rolled our way to check out, and then attempted to walk off the feast around the grounds.

Although our stay didn’t quite go to plan, we adored our time at Thainstone House Hotel.

The staff sum up all that is remarkable about Scottish hospitality, and we wouldn’t hesitate to return.

Except this time, we may opt for a romantic break minus the four-year-old.

Travel Facts

Thainstone House Hotel
Inverurie, Aberdeenshire AB51 5NT
Call: 01467 621643
Visit: www.crerarhotels.com/thainstone-house

Enjoy dinner, bed and breakfast starting from £80 per night, complimentary use of the leisure facilities and a discount on spa treatments and afternoon tea.

You can also receive a further 20% off any further dining.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Travel

See André Rieu perform live in 2023
See the King of the Waltz live! – 4 Andre Rieu concert breaks departing…
Total tranquillity on the deserted beaches of Canna. Photo: Alistair Wallace.
Embrace the isolation on the Isle of Canna
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury Picture shows; The Fingal in Edinburgh. The Fingal in Edinburgh. Supplied by Jon Perkins Date; Unknown
Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury
Karma Lake of Menteith Hotel
Karma Lake of Menteith: A hidden gem in an idyllic location
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club PRESS TRIP REVIEW Picture shows; Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club. Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club, Dumfries. Supplied by Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club | Scott Thornton Date; Unknown
Lavish Cairndale Hotel and Leisure Club in Dumfries is in prime location for exploring…
Tui passengers were forced to wait for 10 hours at the airport. Photo by Shutterstock (10635183f).
Passengers wait 10 hours at Tenerife airport only for Tui Aberdeen flight to be…
The historic Mostar Bridge, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Travel: Cruising the Adriatic - ticking off seven countries along the way
To go with story by Julia Bryce. The Dipping Lugger interiors/food for first look Picture shows; The Dipping Lugger interiors/food. The Dipping Lugger, Ullapool. Supplied by The Dipping Lugger Date; Unknown; 79b0f0a8-4030-4398-9f41-8799d09ef3da
The Dipping Lugger in Ullapool offers a Highland experience like no other
The magic of Disney is still very much alive and well - for young and old alike.
Walt Disney World still casts a magical spell after 50 years
gleneagles townhouse
Gleneagles Townhouse brings country opulence to the heart of Edinburgh

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. PC Sophia McGinn for On the Beat Picture shows; PC Sophia McGinn. n/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: The path to policing is different for everyone but here's how…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers v Ayr United: Jim McIntyre praises 'model pro' Gerry McDonagh
Step back in time and let Thainstone House Hotel offer some autumn delight
Abercrombie and Finch, Bruno and Oliver are looking for new homes – can you…
Exterior of The Plockton Inn
Highlands Plockton Inn upgrade to take place this winter
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants side to replicate winning performance against Renfrew
Caley Thistle's David Carson and Raith Rovers' Kieran Ngwenya. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Shape shake-up led to new front-runners Caley Thistle striking back to hold Raith Rovers
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Engineer kicked wife then punched woman who tried to intervene
Has the smartphone changed how we make memories?
Talking point: Has the camera phone destroyed our ability to make memories?
The lounge is flooded with light at number 3 The Meadows, Maryculter.
Six great family homes for sale now in the north-east and Highlands
Chris Rickard of Macduff Marine Aquarium shares his week in five pictures. Pictured is Chris (right) alongside Lauren Smith at Fraserburgh.
My Week in 5 Pictures - Chris Rickard talks sea life at Macduff Marine…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented