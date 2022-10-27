Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London

By Erikka Askeland
October 27, 2022, 10:42 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 11:28 am
Stephen Gow, left, now has the right to earn money and own land, the right to trade in the Square Mile in the City of London and take his sheep over London Bridge with no toll.
Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow has been granted the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his contribution to the hospitality industry.

The well-known Aberdeen hotelier joins others who have had the honour, including Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Lord Nelson, Florence Nightingale and Theodore Roosevelt.

The original privileges of freemen included the right to earn money and own land, the right to trade in the Square Mile in the City of London and, famously, to enable the freeman to take their sheep over London Bridge with no toll.

Freemen also had the right to be hung with a silk rope if they committed murder or treason and could wander the streets of the city with their sword drawn.

Stephen Gow, general manager of Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel and Master Innholder, joins others who were granted the Freedom of The City of London. Image: Tricker PR

The freedom is completed on vellum by calligraphers and comes with a replica of the red leather pouch in which it was kept protecting it, as the recipient had to have it with them at all times to claim privileges.

Mr Gow, who is also Master Innholder, picked up the honour in a centuries old ceremony at the Guildhall last week.

The freedom is closely associated with membership of the Livery companies of which the Worshipful Company of Innholders – who nominate Master Innholders – is one.

He said: “Receiving the Freedom of the City of London is a very special honour, and I am grateful to the Master Innholders and the institute of Hospitality in gaining this. It is a privilege to join the many outstanding men and women who hold this prestigious title.”

He was a founding director of destination management organisation VisitAberdeen and is also current vice chair and past chair of Aberdeen City and Shire Hotel’s Association. He held the same post in the Inverness Hotel’s Association. He is chairman of Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards which take place on 11 November this year.

What is the Freedom of the City of London?

The tradition of the award goes back centuries, with the first presentation believed to have taken place in 1237.

In addition to exemptions on paying for the movement of livestock, freemen were also exempt from being press-ganged, and, if drunk and disorderly, could request that the police gave him safe passage home.

Nowadays the Freedom is seen as a tool for recognising the achievements of individuals in different fields which have made a significant impact.

Recipients of the Freedom of the City of London also receive this book. Image: Tricker PR

From the early 18th century to this day, recipients are also presented with a book – “The Rules For The Conduct Of Life” to be lived by.

The rules include:

  • Rule III: “Let the end you aim at be always good.”
  • Rule XXI: “Engage yourself in no more business than what you find yourself able to go through with.”
  • Rule XXIV: “If very much business unavoidably comes at once upon you, be not discouraged, for that will make you negligent; but consider how to put it in the best order, that one thing may be done after another, or without one hindering another.”
  • Rule XXX: “Take some proper times to relax your thoughts from business, that you may be better able to return to it.”

