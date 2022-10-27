Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chester Hotel general manager Stephen Gow has been granted the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his contribution to the hospitality industry.

The well-known Aberdeen hotelier joins others who have had the honour, including Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Lord Nelson, Florence Nightingale and Theodore Roosevelt.

The original privileges of freemen included the right to earn money and own land, the right to trade in the Square Mile in the City of London and, famously, to enable the freeman to take their sheep over London Bridge with no toll.

Freemen also had the right to be hung with a silk rope if they committed murder or treason and could wander the streets of the city with their sword drawn.

The freedom is completed on vellum by calligraphers and comes with a replica of the red leather pouch in which it was kept protecting it, as the recipient had to have it with them at all times to claim privileges.

Mr Gow, who is also Master Innholder, picked up the honour in a centuries old ceremony at the Guildhall last week.

The freedom is closely associated with membership of the Livery companies of which the Worshipful Company of Innholders – who nominate Master Innholders – is one.

He said: “Receiving the Freedom of the City of London is a very special honour, and I am grateful to the Master Innholders and the institute of Hospitality in gaining this. It is a privilege to join the many outstanding men and women who hold this prestigious title.”

He was a founding director of destination management organisation VisitAberdeen and is also current vice chair and past chair of Aberdeen City and Shire Hotel’s Association. He held the same post in the Inverness Hotel’s Association. He is chairman of Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards which take place on 11 November this year.

What is the Freedom of the City of London?

The tradition of the award goes back centuries, with the first presentation believed to have taken place in 1237.

In addition to exemptions on paying for the movement of livestock, freemen were also exempt from being press-ganged, and, if drunk and disorderly, could request that the police gave him safe passage home.

Nowadays the Freedom is seen as a tool for recognising the achievements of individuals in different fields which have made a significant impact.

From the early 18th century to this day, recipients are also presented with a book – “The Rules For The Conduct Of Life” to be lived by.

The rules include:

Rule III : “Let the end you aim at be always good.”

: “Let the end you aim at be always good.” Rule XXI : “Engage yourself in no more business than what you find yourself able to go through with.”

: “Engage yourself in no more business than what you find yourself able to go through with.” Rule XXIV : “If very much business unavoidably comes at once upon you, be not discouraged, for that will make you negligent; but consider how to put it in the best order, that one thing may be done after another, or without one hindering another.”

: “If very much business unavoidably comes at once upon you, be not discouraged, for that will make you negligent; but consider how to put it in the best order, that one thing may be done after another, or without one hindering another.” Rule XXX: “Take some proper times to relax your thoughts from business, that you may be better able to return to it.”