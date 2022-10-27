TotalEnergies staff bag salary bonus in ‘favourable’ quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TotalEnergies staff bag salary bonus in ‘favourable’ quarter

By Andrew Dykes
October 27, 2022, 1:16 pm
TotalEnergies is the operator of the Elgin-Franklin platform in the North Sea.
TotalEnergies is the operator of the Elgin-Franklin platform in the North Sea.

French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies will award all staff a one-month salary bonus, as it looks to share record profits made through the year to Q3

The Paris-headquartered energy major reported adjusted earnings of $9.8 billion (£8.5bn) for Q3 2022, marginally surpassing its previous record of $9.7bn in the last quarter and beating analyst estimates.

The group also confirmed it paid $600million (£518.3m) in a windfall tax to the UK.

The continuation of stellar results led the group to declare an exceptional one-month-salary bonus to all global employees, including 2,353 based in the UK.

TotalEnergies chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné. Image: Christophe Ena/AP/Shutterstock

“In a context marked by an average Brent price of $100/b and an increase in gas prices exacerbated by Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, TotalEnergies leveraged its integrated model, particularly LNG, to generate results in line with previous quarters,” noted chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné.

Adjusted EBITDA rose slightly to $19.4bn (£16.8bn), while sales revenues reached just under $65bn (£56.1bn).

Mr Pouyanné also pledged to maintain the group’s shareholder return policy, targeting a 35-40% cash flow payout beginning this year. Share buybacks have so far amounted to $5 billion to the end of Q3.

It will also implement a Q3 dividend of €0.69/share, and set the ex-dividend and payment dates for the interim special dividend of €1/share in December 2022.

However, he also noted the impact of a new $3.1bn impairment related to the group’s Russian operations, adding to the $7.6 billion of impairments already booked in the first two quarters.

Following this impairment capital employed by the group in Russia stood at just over $6bn as of the end of Q3, with the group hanging on to stakes in major LNG projects and a share in Russian firm Novatek – even as other energy players jettison their local ventures.

Unplanned outages

The company’s E&P businesses posted adjusted net operating income of $4.2bn and cash flow of $6.4 billion, though production declined by 5% on Q3 2021 to around 2.67 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

This was largely due to unplanned shutdowns at Kashagan, TotalEnergies said, while other tail offs were caused by the end of operating licenses for Qatargas 1 and Bongkot North in Thailand, and its effective withdrawal from Myanmar.

Adjusted income and cash flow for E&P also sank, “mainly due to the impact of Energy Profits Levy in the United Kingdom for $0.6 billion,” TotalEnergies said.

Both sales and production of LNG slid during the quarter too, owing to maintenance on Ichthys LNG in Australia, outages at Freeport LNG and a decrease in gas supply to NLNG in Nigeria for security reasons.

Meanwhile, the group’s clean energy portfolio increased by some 12.5GW during the period, thanks mainly to its acquisition of 50% of Clearway Energy Group in the US.

Looking ahead, TotalEnergies said it expects Q4 production to reach around 2.8 million boepd, due to a reduction in planned maintenance and the re-start of Kashagan.

It also pledged to accelerate its transformation strategy with net investments of around $16bn in 2022, one quarter of which would be in “decarbonised” energies.

