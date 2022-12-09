MacGregor brothers take majority stake in Glasgow marine HVAC company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MacGregor brothers take majority stake in Glasgow marine HVAC company

By Simon Warburton
December 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 12:13 pm
Moray East offshore wind farm.
Modutec specialises in offshore living quarters and engineering. Image: Ocean Winds.

Offshore living quarter and engineering firm Modutec, whose owners are in Inverness, has taken a majority stake in Glasgow-based co-at Marine.

Co-at Marine specialises in marine and offshore HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and refrigeration on board ships and offshore structures.

The move for the HVAC services company bolsters Modutec’s HVAC, piping and electrical solutions for the international marine, offshore, renewables and onshore process sectors, with an additional 10 staff based across Scotland.

L_R_Stuart McFadyen (co-at Marine Director), Brian Knowles (Modutec MD), Kenny Maciver (co-at Marine Technical Dir) & Chris Andrew (Modutec Ops Dir)
(L-R) co-at Marine director Stuart McFadyen, Modutec  managing director Brian Knowles, co-at technical directpr Kenny Maciver and Chris Andrew, Modutec operations director. Image: Ross Creative Communications.

Modutec managing director Brian Knowles said: “Co-at Marine have joined forces with us in order to bolster our HVAC and refrigeration capability across all our existing regions but especially for our UK, Europe and Africa regions.

“Co-at Marine is already a well-respected name in the market and together with Modutec we feel we can provide our existing clients and new ones alike with a professional offering in this field that complements Modutec’s existing core services of engineering, architectural, piping and electrical.”

Modutec has Aberdeen operations

Modutec is a provider of repair, conversion and new build of marine and offshore living quarters and technical buildings.

The company has operations in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Baku, Blyth, Dubai, Las Palmas, Qatar and KSA.

Modutec is owned by Inverness-based investment group, Envoy and Partners.

In 2019, Inverness-based Global Energy Group (GEG) split in two with around 40% of its business becoming subsidiaries of Envoy and Partners owned by two of Mr MacGregor’s sons and a Japanese investor.

Iain MacGregor, 40, became managing partner and 50% owner of Envoy while younger brother John MacGregor, 36, and Japanese conglomerate Mitsui each took a 25% stake.

The brothers formed the firm out of 21 companies that were demerged from GEG, and provides products and services to the utility, power, chemical and oilfield sectors.

