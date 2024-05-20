Singapore beasties helped spark new business idea for Aberdeen couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Singapore beasties helped spark new business idea for Aberdeen couple

Their young enterprise, Inglaze, is helping keep out draughts and prevent heat loss from historic buildings.

By Keith Findlay
Luci and Campbell Carey, of Inglaze
Luci and Campbell Carey, of Inglaze. Image: Frame Creates

An entrepreneurial husband-and-wife duo from Aberdeen have launched a new business to help keep out draughts and reduce heat loss from old buildings.

Campbell and Luci Carey run Inglaze alongside their day jobs.

Mr Carey is as a hotel maintenance manager at Ardoe House Hotel, near Aberdeen.

Mrs Carey is a lecturer in commercial law at Aberdeen University.

How did their idea for Inglaze come about?

They got their spark of inspiration from a DIY job while living in Singapore.

The old building they were staying in at the time had a few windows without glass.

So, to keep beasties out and air-conditioned air in they came up with an innovative,  temporary solution.

And on their return to the UK, they thought the idea could be applied in another way – to keep heat in.

They have spent time developing and improving their patent-pending technology.

The Careys say their system was designed with older properties in mind.
The Careys say their system was designed with older properties in mind. Image: Frame Creates

At the heart of it is a transparent acrylic panel which is attached to single-glazed windows magnetically.

The specially designed seal is manufactured from recycled household plastics such as milk cartons.

It is said to create a strong barrier to ensure airtightness, even on irregular-shaped window frames.

The system was designed with listed and traditional granite buildings in mind.

Double glazing is often prohibited or expensive to install in these properties.

Net-zero role for Inglaze

Initial estimates suggest the product can reduce heat loss by around 60% and cut energy costs by 20%.

A 2023 report from the Glass and Glazing Federation and British Glass found 24% of the UK’s carbon emissions are from the residential sector.

Inglaze, in seeking to reduce this, aims to play key a role in helping Scottish buildings contribute to net-zero goals.

Fitting the secondary pane
Fitting the secondary pane. Image: Frame Creates

The new firm is targeting business customers with old properties, as well as households.

It has already installed panels at two north-east hotels, Maryculter House and Banchory Lodge.

£35,000 funding support

Mr and Mrs Carey recently secured a total of £35,000 from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme and DSL Business Finance to bring their product to market.

Mrs Carey said: “Scotland has a plethora of old buildings that need updating to improve their energy efficiency.

“However, for many properties, the process of changing windows to modern double or triple glazing can be expensive, messy and complicated in terms of planning permission.

“Heating our homes and commercial buildings accounts for more than one-third of the UK’s emissions, so to achieve net-zero we need to make some changes.”

Maryculter House Hotel is one of Inglaze's early customers.
Maryculter House Hotel is one of Inglaze’s early customers. Image: Wullie Marr /DC Thomson

She added: “With our new glazing technology, we are aiming to boost the energy efficiency in homes and commercial buildings that have traditional-style windows in a damage-free, relatively low-cost way.

“Over the next few months we’ll be gathering real data that will show future customers exactly how much energy can be saved.”

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme has supported 470 entrepreneurs and delivered more than £5 million to new business owners in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire since it was launched in 2012.

Inglaze is a great example of an innovative idea that could have a big impact on energy consumption for homes and commercial properties.”

British Business Bank

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK Network, Scotland at the bank, said: “Smaller businesses have a valuable role to play in the transition to net-zero.

“Inglaze is a great example of an innovative idea that could have a big impact on energy consumption for homes and commercial properties. We look forward to seeing the results and helping the founders to deliver sustainable improvements to buildings all over the country.”

DSL Business Finance load officer Rekha Welsh said: “I was very impressed by Luci and Campbell’s expertise in this field and the thorough research they’ve conducted.

“Their magnetic glazing technology not only improves energy efficiency but also demonstrates how entrepreneurship can lead to sustainable solutions.”

Conversation