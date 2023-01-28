Nairn Connects Bid spruces up town ahead of vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Nairn Connects Bid spruces up town ahead of vote

By Simon Warburton
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges

Nairn Connects Business Improvement District (Bid) insists its work has resulted in the Highland town’s high street looking “much less run down”.

The Bid is preparing to send out ballots later this year to secure a fresh five-year mandate.

It has outlined plans for its £100,000 budget for The Press and Journal in advance of the July vote, whose results will be announced on August 25.

Nairn relies heavily on tourists who particularly appreciate its vast sandy beaches.

The Bid team, led by manager Lucy Harding, is looking to extend the visitor season outside the traditional summer months.

Nairn High Street
Nairn High Street. Image: Ross Hempseed

Ms Harding said: “We handle all inbound tourism information, so we run visitnairn.com and liaise with the Highland Tourism Partnership and VisitScotland.

“We have had two films – summer and winter – that are on our You Tube channel and have been used in advertising, social media and shown in VisitScotland iCentres.

“Nairn is a thriving tourism resort. In summer we are full, so our main mission is to extend the tourism season around the year.”

Nairn Connects Bid is working with data company Place Informatics, using customer GPS data on mobile phones, to determine precise visitor numbers.

This will allow it to target its budget more precisely and continue the raft of improvements it says are transforming the town.

Taste of Nairn food demonstrations
Nairn Connects Bid runs Taste of Nairn. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges

The Bid, which has a small team of staff based at Nairn Community and Arts Centre on King Street, is paid for by both a yearly levy on businesses and external funding.

Everyone registered for business rates pays the levy, in bands starting at £1,000 by rateable value, and it becomes due on October 1 every year.

Everybody has to pay the levy

It is made pro-rata if a business is taken over part way through the year.

Ms Harding said: Everybody who has a non-domestic ratable value of more than £1,000 pay a levy into the Bid pot, based on a banding system. People with smaller properties pay less.

Most small businesses don’t pay rates, thanks to the Small Businesses Rates Relief Scheme, so this is the only money they pay over and above their rents and utilities.

“If it is only £125 a year, we see it as a small amount that will not make or break a business,” Ms Harding said.

She added: “We do get a little bit of resentment, but less recently. There are always going to be one or two people who just resent the whole thing and don’t want to join in.

“But for me they are not seeing the bigger picture. The whole town has improved as a result of the Bid’s work.

Nairn High Street with cars
Businesses are looking to reduce lorry traffic on Nairn High Street.

Examples of that work include street cleaning, seagull control and providing floral displays in summer. Longer-term projects feature benches, street furniture, maps and signage.

The team also run events throughout the year to entice people to visit Nairn.

These include Taste of Nairn, Wheels of Nairn and the Christmas Extravaganza, which ensures the festive lights are turned on.

Ms Harding said: “I have been in Nairn for three-and-a-half years and seen it improve.

“It looks like a much less run-down place than it used to and the things that were obviously broken have been fixed.”

If you want something done, ask Bid.”

Lucy Harding, manager, Nairn Connects Bid.

She said she was “pretty much full time” with Nairn Connects Bid, which is run by a board of 12 local businesspeople.

One of Nairn shopkeepers’ key gripes for many years has been the need to improve traffic flow in the town, particularly at the bottom of High Street, and reduce the number of lorries coming through.

Ms Harding said: “We are applying for money to hire a consultant… to make sure changes come around properly. If you want something done, ask Bid.

“The main issue affecting Nairn and which gets everyone’s goat is the lack of a bypass.

“The fact we have this massive road running through the middle of our town is the worst thing.

“We would very much like the government to pull its finger out and get the bypass built as soon as possible.”

Jenny Gilruth wearing hard hat
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth visited Nairn in May. Image: DCT Media/Kami Thomson

She added: “The minster for transport (Jenny Gilruth) came here to speak to us in May – we have been promised there will be progress.

“When will the money actually be on the table so the bulldozers can move in?

“If that issue went away, Nairn would be a much happier place.”

“On behalf of Nairn’s businesses, I am very much around the table that is discussing these kinds of wider issues.

“We get a lot done and have achieved a lot. Our door is always open and we want local businesses to tell us what to do – it is a very democratic organisation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Nadhim Zahawi
Downing Street denies Sunak ‘was warned of Zahawi reputational risk’ in October
Teachers will take part in strike action next week (Danny Lawson/PA)
Keegan asks teachers to give heads notice if striking to avoid ‘disruption’
Former chancellor and embattled Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi (Victoria Jones/PA)
Under-fire ministers should stand aside during ethics probes, says Tory peer
Barclays signage (Yui Mok/PA)
Barclays announces closure of 15 high street branches
Flybe operated 10 routes from Belfast City Airport (Liam McBurney/PA)
Belfast airport boss says Flybe collapse is ‘disappointing and unexpected’
The Great Court of the British Museum in London (Chris Young/PA)
Staff at British Museum to walk out during half-term break
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Breeding for quality at Corsairtly
More than two in five working age households were behind on or struggling with housing-related costs in November, according to the Resolution Foundation (Anthony Devlin/PA)
44% of working age households ‘behind on or struggling with housing costs’

Most Read

1
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers
Nairn Connects Bid manager Lucy Harding. Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges
Jim Goodwin SACKED after 6-0 hammering at Hibs proves final straw for Dave Cormack…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented