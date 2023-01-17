Controversial bottle return scheme to create 20 jobs in Thurso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Controversial bottle return scheme to create 20 jobs in Thurso

By Iain Grant
January 17, 2023, 5:14 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 7:49 pm
Views of Morven House Thurso's Ormlie Industrial Estate
Morven House on the Ormlie Industrial Estate is set to be transformed into a "bulking station" designed to receive 25,000 tonnes of plastic, metal and glass per year as part of the Scottish Government's deposit return scheme. Image: Biffa

Twenty full-time jobs are due to be created in Thurso as part of a nationwide bottle and can recycling operation.

A vacant site in the town’s Ormlie Industrial Estate is being primed to be one of the eight bulking stations to service the Scottish Government’s deposit return scheme.

Subject to planners approving a new perimeter fence and other changes, the building is expected to go live at the proposed launch of the venture in August.

From August the site will handle more than 25,000 tonnes of plastic, metal and glass per year: Biffa

The initiative involves individuals paying a 20p deposit for single-use drinks cans and bottles, which they redeem when they return them.

READ: Scotland’s 20p bottle and can recycling rules: Five key questions

The base at Morven House, which is opposite Thurso Cinema, is being designed to handle more than 25,000 tonnes of plastic, metal and glass per year.

A fleet of four vehicles would make eight return journeys a day to collect the material and a further six trips a week to one of the three national sorting centres.

Biffa Waste Services, which has the contract to operate the scheme, expects the far north base to employ up to 20.

The jobs would include shop floor operators, drivers, office staff and logistics personnel.

The Buckinghamshire-based firm has pledged to seek to fill the posts locally.

It has already received planning consent to use the building, owned by local businessman Frank Bremner, for storage.

The freshly tabled application seeks permission to erect a 2.4 metre high perimeter fence; a weighbridge; a covered glass storage bay; a leachate storage tank; parking provision; and amendments to the internal layout.

Other bulking stations are being planned at Ullapool, Skye, Oban, Inverness, Dundee, Kelso and Dumfries.

The Scottish Government had hoped to have the deposit return scheme up and running in 2017.

READ: New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year

More than 500 hospitality leaders last year called for the initiative to be revised and delayed further because of the “catastrophic” effect it would have in terms of of increased costs and admin for businesses.

One retailer has launched a legal action to have the scheme further delayed.

The Scottish Government says it has issued new guidance on retailers who can opt out of the scheme if they do not wish to operate as a return point.

Scheme to ‘transform’ how Scotland recycles

A spokesman said:  “The deposit return scheme will transform how Scotland recycles and prevent billions of bottles and cans from ending up as waste.

“We’re focused on making sure that the scheme is a success and helps protect Scotland’s environment for generations to come.

“It will recycle billions of bottles and cans a year and forms a vital part of our plans to create a circular economy.”It will cut climate emissions, tackle littering, and directly address public concerns about the impact of plastic and other waste on our environment.

“Similar schemes have already proven successful in many European countries and we are confident that ours will deliver similar results.”

