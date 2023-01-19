Highland entrepreneurial masterclass series is looking ‘to foster growth’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A series of masterclasses for Highland businesses old and new will take place in Inverness, Fort William and Skye next month.

The Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, SkyeConnect and Inverness Chamber of Commerce join forces to host the entrepreneurial events.

The masterclasses will be held on February 7, 8 and 9.

The series starts in Portree hosted at the Isle of Skye Candle Co Visitor Centre, followed by an evening at Eden Court, Inverness. The final class will be held at the Highland Cinema in Fort William.

The event series is aimed at anyone looking to build a business, whether currently an idea, start-up or already established.

Those within existing companies who are responsible for stimulating growth, such as intrapreneurs, are also encouraged to attend.

Angus MacDonald will deliver a keynote address around ‘Building a Valuable Company’. This is followed by a chaired panel discussion featuring businesspeople from the Highlands.

Speakers will share how they identified opportunities, what challenges they faced and what it was like to scale up their business. The formal session will be followed by hors d’oeuvres and networking.

The strength of resolve in the Highlands is ‘encouraging’

As well as being a local councillor, Angus MacDonald is the owner of Fort William’s Highland Cinema and Highland Bookshop.

“There are fantastic opportunities out there,” he says. “The speakers are very excited to be showcasing their journey and share the key insights into how to identify opportunities to then maximise the potential.”

“It is incredibly important for the Highlands to have a network of capable business folk with real ambition. The hope is these masterclasses will stimulate people to drive their companies forward.”

Mark Gibbings is the commercial manager of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce.

“We are presenting an excellent opportunity for those looking to take the next step,” he shares. The classes will allow people to “build their business and learn from real, local and successful business inspiration.”

“The strength of resolve within the Highlands, particularly when we can look to collaborate on projects as part of the Highland chamber network, is very encouraging,” says Gibbings.

“We’re looking forward to being part of bringing together people to network, learn and grow.”

Inverness Chamber are ‘delighted’ to support the Lochaber Chamber

Paula Nicol is deputy chief executive of the Inverness Chamber of Commerce. She says the Inverness Chamber of Commerce is ‘delighted’ to be supporting Lochaber Chamber with this exciting series of events.

“These masterclasses will provide an invaluable opportunity to be inspired by and learn from other local entrepreneurs, as well as the chance to connect and network with like-minded businesses.”

Chair of SkyeConnect Gary Curley welcomes the masterclass coming to Skye, describing the masterclasses as a ‘great opportunity’.

“I hope the content of the masterclass will help inspire local businesses to take the next step in their development and growth, as well as providing a valuable networking opportunity.”

Venues and Dates:

Tuesday 7 February: Isle of Skye Candle Co. Visitor Centre, Portree. Chaired by Coll Murchison-Macdonald of Saffrey Champness.

Wednesday 8 February: Eden Court, Inverness. Chaired by Kirsty Macpherson of Brodies LLP.

Thursday 9 February: Highland Cinema, Fort William. Chaired by Susie Swift of Saffrey Champness.