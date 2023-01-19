Highland entrepreneurial masterclass series is looking ‘to foster growth’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Highland entrepreneurial masterclass series is looking ‘to foster growth’

By Shannon Morrison
January 19, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 12:56 pm
Lochaber Lib-Dem councillor Angus MacDonald outside of Highland Cinema to host Entrepreneurial Masterclasses
Angus MacDonald at the Highland Cinema in Fort William.

A series of masterclasses for Highland businesses old and new will take place in Inverness, Fort William and Skye next month.

The Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, SkyeConnect and Inverness Chamber of Commerce join forces to host the entrepreneurial events.

The masterclasses will be held on February 7, 8 and 9.

The series starts in Portree hosted at the Isle of Skye Candle Co Visitor Centre, followed by an evening at Eden Court, Inverness. The final class will be held at the Highland Cinema in Fort William.

The event series is aimed at anyone looking to build a business, whether currently an idea, start-up or already established.

Those within existing companies who are responsible for stimulating growth, such as intrapreneurs, are also encouraged to attend.

Angus Macdonald is a Liberal Democrat councillor for Fort William and Ardnamurchan
Serial entrepreneur Angus MacDonald will deliver the keynote speech at each event. Image: Angus MacDonald

Angus MacDonald will deliver a keynote address around ‘Building a Valuable Company’. This is followed by a chaired panel discussion featuring businesspeople from the Highlands.

Speakers will share how they identified opportunities, what challenges they faced and what it was like to scale up their business. The formal session will be followed by hors d’oeuvres and networking.

The strength of resolve in the Highlands is ‘encouraging’

As well as being a local councillor, Angus MacDonald is the owner of Fort William’s Highland Cinema and Highland Bookshop.

“There are fantastic opportunities out there,” he says. “The speakers are very excited to be showcasing their journey and share the key insights into how to identify opportunities to then maximise the potential.”

“It is incredibly important for the Highlands to have a network of capable business folk with real ambition. The hope is these masterclasses will stimulate people to drive their companies forward.”

Eden Court, Inverness.
Inverness masterclasses will be held in Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mark Gibbings is the commercial manager of Lochaber Chamber of Commerce.

“We are presenting an excellent opportunity for those looking to take the next step,” he shares. The classes will allow people to “build their business and learn from real, local and successful business inspiration.”

“The strength of resolve within the Highlands, particularly when we can look to collaborate on projects as part of the Highland chamber network, is very encouraging,” says Gibbings.

“We’re looking forward to being part of bringing together people to network, learn and grow.”

Inverness Chamber are ‘delighted’ to support the Lochaber Chamber

Paula Nicol is deputy chief executive of the Inverness Chamber of Commerce. She says the Inverness Chamber of Commerce is ‘delighted’ to be supporting Lochaber Chamber with this exciting series of events.

“These masterclasses will provide an invaluable opportunity to be inspired by and learn from other local entrepreneurs, as well as the chance to connect and network with like-minded businesses.”

Paula Nicol and Stewart Nicol of the Inverness Chamber of Commerce
Inverness Chamber of Commerce 125th Anniversary Garden Party. Cutting the anniversary cake, deputy chief executive, Paula Nicol and Stewart Nicol (no relation) chief executive. Image: SANDY McCOOK/DC Thomson.

Chair of SkyeConnect Gary Curley welcomes the masterclass coming to Skye, describing the masterclasses as a ‘great opportunity’.

“I hope the content of the masterclass will help inspire local businesses to take the next step in their development and growth, as well as providing a valuable networking opportunity.”

Venues and Dates:

  • Tuesday 7 February: Isle of Skye Candle Co. Visitor Centre, Portree. Chaired by Coll Murchison-Macdonald of Saffrey Champness.
  • Wednesday 8 February: Eden Court, Inverness. Chaired by Kirsty Macpherson of Brodies LLP.
  • Thursday 9 February: Highland Cinema, Fort William. Chaired by Susie Swift of Saffrey Champness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Netflix’s subscriber growth is surging again following two quarters of customer losses (Jenny Kane/AP/PA)
Netflix subscribers up after shift to include ads in cheaper streaming version
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
The City of London skyline (Victoria Jones/PA)
London markets slide on lower housing and mining stocks
Freshly-caught squid on a tray. Image: Shutterstock
Squid at record levels in Shetland waters
An update to investors sent shares in the company firmly higher on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hotel Chocolat targets up to 50 new UK shops amid high street boom
A new offer has been made in the hope of resolving the rail dispute (Jacob King/PA)
Train companies make ‘best and final offer’ to resolve rail dispute
Amazon is ending a charity donation programme it ran for a decade in its latest cost-cutting move (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Amazon axes charity programme amid wider cost-cutting moves
The jobs will come at the Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire (PA)
Aston Martin creating more than 100 jobs with sports car plans
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a ‘clean power alliance’ of nations leading the climate change effort (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Starmer calls for ‘clean power alliance’ at Davos and criticises Sunak’s absence
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wants to cut taxes in the future (Owen Humphreys/PA)
‘You’re not idiots’: Sunak says audience knows why he cannot cut taxes

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts (Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Ben Paton.
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Glencoe Inn has become the first in the area to earn a five-star rating by AA inspectors for its self-catering accommodation, Island View House. Image: Crerar Hotel Group.
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented