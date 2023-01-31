Orkney oatcakes deliver tasty sales boost at Aldi stores

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aldi has recorded exceptional sales of its Scottish produce with Orkney-made oatcakes among its best sellers.

The biscuits, made by supplier Stockan’s Oatcakes in Stromness, proved popular with customers, with a 37% increase in sales.

The north-east’s favourite delicacy, the buttery, was also a hit with sales rising by 19% albeit these are made by a bakery in Ayrshire.

Since opening its first Scottish store in 1994, Aldi, has continued to stock local producers.

Supporting local producers

Currently, it works with over 90 individual local suppliers to curate a diverse range of food and drink from Scotland.

It has a number of stores across the north and north-east including Aberdeen, Elgin, Ellon, Inverness and Inverurie.

Scottish-made goods accounted for 25% of overall sales in the past year.

Aldi Scotland group buying director Graham Nicolson said: “Our dedicated Scottish buying team was established in 2009 to bring more locally produced goods to market.

“Over a decade later and we remain as committed to supporting our regional farmers, grocers, drinks specialists, bakers and more, supporting them to reach new customers, while continuing with our promise to customers to offer unbeatable prices on quality food and drink.

“We know that in recent years customers have become more conscious of choosing local, and the growth in our Scottish lines exemplifies this.”

Apprenticeship opportunity

Meanwhile, the company has also announced it is looking to recruit more than 500 new apprentices across the UK this year.

It marks its biggest-ever apprenticeship intake, with opportunities in stores, logistics and buying, as well as for HGV drivers.

Aldi UK learning & development director Lisa Murphy said: “We have found so many hard-working and ambitious people through our apprenticeship scheme over the years – and I don’t doubt it will be the same again this year.

“We’re always on the lookout for more incredible colleagues to join the Aldi team – and that includes across all ages, roles and backgrounds.”