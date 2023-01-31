James Millar: Democracy doesn’t need to ‘change or die’ – it needs to be resuscitated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Millar: Democracy doesn’t need to ‘change or die’ – it needs to be resuscitated

By James Millar
January 31, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 5:01 pm
According to Lisa Nandy, UK democracy 'must change or die' (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
According to Lisa Nandy, UK democracy 'must change or die' (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Democracy and government of all levels ought to put people first, but our politicians seem to have entirely forgotten, writes James Millar.

Labour’s Lisa Nandy last week warned that UK democracy “must change or die”.

The sentiment may have been well meaning, but adding “or die” to any statement immediately suggests an element of darkness and Darth Vader. Join the my evil army… or die. Tidy your room… or die. Pay your taxes (particularly if you’re in charge of the actual tax system)… or die.

Is the shadow levelling up secretary threatening some sort of authoritarian overthrow? Is she planning to emulate Mussolini’s March on Rome with a walk from Wigan to Westminster?

Certainly, the case for democracy looks a bit ragged right now. The regular and inevitable switch from Conservative to Labour freshens up the direction of the nation, but it also mitigates against essential long-term planning, particularly when the incumbent administration is lame to the point of pointlessness.

Ministers are dishing out directions to civil servants who can be confident that, in 18 months, there’ll be a new government, new priorities and a new set of instructions.

Devolution is a dividing line between Labour and the Tories

However, Nandy’s address was about disbursing power away from Westminster, not hoarding it in Whitehall. She praised and promised devolution, not revolution.

It was slightly odd, in that she claimed our democracy had failed to react properly to popular discontent since the financial crash in 2008. That rather overlooks the huge democratic acts that were the 2014 independence referendum and the 2016 Brexit vote.

Gordon Brown new campaign
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for more devolution in the UK (Image: PA)

The latter, in particular, allowed voters to electorally express their frustration, and it has been acted on, albeit to the nation’s detriment by most metrics.

But devolution is, increasingly, a clear dividing line between Labour and the Tories. The former has a plan authored by Gordon Brown that is typically thoughtful and thorough – and far too obscure to bother most voters.

After years of consensus that we need more parliaments, assemblies, and mayoral offices, devolution is up for debate

The Conservatives showed their opinion of the nation’s political settlement when they wielded Westminster’s veto to block Holyrood’s Gender Recognition Reform legislation. They’ve decided to stop or even reverse the flow of powers from Westminster to the nations and regions.

Democracy and government of all levels ought to put people first

After years of consensus that we need more parliaments, assemblies, and mayoral offices, devolution is up for debate.

That’s of interest to think tanks who care about these things, and out-of-favour MPs who would prefer a swanky workspace in Edinburgh or Middlesbrough to a poky office in parliament. But the rest of us have bills to pay.

Voters want trains to run on time, not debates over devolution (Image: PA)

Devolution is the ultimate wonk’s delight. Most folk are unbothered about whether it’s a community council or Lisa Nandy personally who fixes the street lights and makes the trains run on time.

Democracy and government of all levels ought to put people first. It doesn’t need to change, it needs to return to first principles, and democrats need to remember why and who they serve.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

Tags

