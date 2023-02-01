North Sea weather technology firm wins six-figure space launch deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An environmental monitoring company is reaching for the stars after it won a six-figure contract with a Scottish spaceport.

Aberdeen-based Nevis Technology, which developed its meteorological data technology with customers in the harsh environment of the North Sea, will design and build a weather monitoring system for SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland.

The company, which usually focuses on the oil and gas industry, has been awarded the six-figure sum contract for the safety-critical equipment ahead of SaxaVord’s first vertical rocket launch which is due to take place this year.

The meteorological system is made up of a range of equipment in one system which will allow the spaceport team to assess all aspects of the weather and surrounding atmosphere in the lead up to a rocket launch, improving the safety of each such event.

By having a fully comprehensive picture of air pressure, temperature, wind speed, cloud coverage, lightning and storm detection, and overall visibility, it will also help them understand and map the trajectory of the rocket when it takes off.

‘Fantastic endorsement’

Nevis Technology operations director Kathleen Dawes, who has more than 25 years’ experience working in the metocean industry, described the contract win as a “fantastic endorsement” of the technology Nevis has been developing in recent years.

She said: “SaxaVord Spaceport was looking for a ‘full-service offering’, that could integrate all weather monitoring systems into one and we were able to come up with exactly what they wanted.

“Our technology allows each weather element to be detected and monitored independently, with all data reporting into one software system, meaning that it is easier to view and analyse the information.

“All the data gathered in Shetland can be accessed anywhere in the world using Nevis’ software. It also makes service and maintenance easier.”

Following an initial test phase in Aberdeen, the kit will be moved to the Lamba Ness site in Unst, with installation scheduled to take place in May or June.

The first rocket launch is planned for later this year.

Launch due this year

A total of £19m has been invested in SaxaVord Spaceport, with a projected investment of £43m being spent over the next 18 months developing the Lamba Ness complex, rising to £100m in the next five years.

Construction of the spaceport started last March and is ahead of schedule, with the first concrete base for a launch pad having been completed in November.

Ms Dawes added: “This is an exciting time for Nevis Technology, and we are very proud to have won the work with SaxaVord Spaceport.

“We are very much looking forward to being part of the team helping to make it a success when the initial launch takes place.

“Although traditionally we have worked in the oil and gas arena, both on and offshore, this new relationship with SaxaVord shows just how versatile our team and our products are as we continue to develop our service offerings and engage with new markets, including renewables.”