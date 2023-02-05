What you should do if you had a flight booked with collapsed airline Flybe?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What you should do if you had a flight booked with collapsed airline Flybe?

By Kelly Wilson
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Flybe collapsed into administration at the end of January. Image: Shutterstock
Flybe collapsed into administration at the end of January. Image: Shutterstock

Airline Flybe is in administration, so what does it mean for you and your travel plans?

All Flybe flights in, from and to the UK – including those to and from Aberdeen – have been cancelled, leaving many customers unsure as to what happens next.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says anyone who still needs to travel should make new arrangements via other airlines or through rail or coach operators.

Meanwhile, national advice charity Advice Direct Scotland, has prepared guidance for those who booked directly with the airline on ways to help them get their money back.

Here are some top tips:

Bookings by credit card (more than £100)

Purchases costing more than £100 may be eligible for a refund from the credit card provider under consumer credit laws.

Attempts can also be made to reclaim anything paid with a credit or debit card through customers’ own banks.

Bookings by credit card (under £100) or by debit card

Claims may be possible through the chargeback scheme via bank accounts. The bank or card provider should be contacted directly to see if this is possible.

Close up of Hand holding credit card and using laptop.
.

Travel insurance

Some travel insurance policies may cover you for flight cancellation. Those who cannot claim through credit and debit card routes can check with their travel insurance provider if they are covered through their policy for airline administration.

Claiming through the administrator

If all else fails, claims can be made directly to the administrators at Interpath.

Suppliers and creditors of the company who require further information or assistance, including passengers who have paid for travel and are unable to claim by any other means, can contact the administrators at flybecustomers@interpathadvisory.com

Package holidays through third parties

If a package holiday has been booked with a third party and Flybe flights are part of this, and the package is Atol (Air Travel Organisers’ Licensing)-protected, consumers are covered by the scheme.

They should discuss this directly with the company they booked their trip with as alternative arrangements may already be in place.

Help is at hand

Advice Direct Scotland spokesman Colin Mathieson said: “The collapse of Flybe will be causing huge concern with customers who had made plans to travel with them.

“People will also be worried about losing money paid for these bookings.

“There are a range of different ways customers can attempt to claim this back, depending on the payment method used.”

More information is available on the CAA’s website at www.consumeradvice.scot or on 0808 164 6000.

