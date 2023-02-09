Braemar Shipbroking completes Aberdeen west end relocation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Knight Property Group has sealed a deal with a new tenant for 1 St Swithin Row, in the heart of Aberdeen’s prestigious west end district.

Braemar Shipbroking has just moved from nearby Carden Place after agreeing a five-year let on a first floor open plan office suite that extends to 1,790sq ft.

The Braemar group is one of only two publicly traded shipbrokers on the London Stock Exchange.

With a history stretching back more than 40 years, the international shipbroking company is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading operators in its market.

It has its roots in three different companies: Cory Brothers, which was founded in 1842; Seascope, which was formed in 1972; and Braemar, established in 1983.

The firm’s shipbroking activities span tankers, dry cargo vessels, sale and purchase, and renewables.

Its Aberdeen office is currently home to five staff, and has a focus on vessel chartering activities across the oil and gas, and renewable energy sectors.

Braemar director David Veitch said: “We were keen to remain in the west end.

“The location of this office meets our needs and provides an excellent base for our expanding business.”

Daniel Mitchell, management surveyor at Granite City-based Knight, said: “Aberdeen’s west end continues to prove a popular base for many businesses and we are pleased to see Braemar taking occupancy.”

The two-storey building was refurbished by Knight to create modern, open-plan office suites.

Ryden and FG Burnett are the joint agents for Knight at St Swithin Row.

‘Affordable’ location

Daniel Stalker, a senior surveyor in the Aberdeen office of Ryden, said St Swithin Row was ideal for tenants seeking an affordable west end location.

He added: “Two suites of circa 900sq ft remain available within the building and we anticipate good interest from the market.”