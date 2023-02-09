Braemar Shipbroking completes Aberdeen west end relocation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Braemar Shipbroking completes Aberdeen west end relocation

By Keith Findlay
February 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 8:23 am
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group

Knight Property Group has sealed a deal with a new tenant for 1 St Swithin Row, in the heart of Aberdeen’s prestigious west end district.

Braemar Shipbroking has just moved from nearby Carden Place after agreeing a five-year let on a first floor open plan office suite that extends to 1,790sq ft.

The Braemar group is one of only two publicly traded shipbrokers on the London Stock Exchange.

With a history stretching back more than 40 years, the international shipbroking company is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading operators in its market.

It has its roots in three different companies: Cory Brothers, which was founded in 1842; Seascope, which was formed in 1972; and Braemar, established in 1983.

The firm’s shipbroking activities span tankers, dry cargo vessels, sale and purchase, and renewables.

Its Aberdeen office is currently home to five staff, and has a focus on vessel chartering activities across the oil and gas, and renewable energy sectors.

To office space before Braemar moved in. Image: Knight Property Group

Braemar director David Veitch said: “We were keen to remain in the west end.

“The location of this office meets our needs and provides an excellent base for our expanding business.”

Daniel Mitchell, management surveyor  at Granite City-based Knight, said: “Aberdeen’s west end continues to prove a popular base for many businesses and we are pleased to see Braemar taking occupancy.”

The two-storey building was refurbished by Knight to create modern, open-plan office suites.

Ryden and FG Burnett are the joint agents for Knight at St Swithin Row.

‘Affordable’ location

Daniel Stalker, a senior surveyor in the Aberdeen office of Ryden, said St Swithin Row was ideal for tenants seeking an affordable west end location.

He added: “Two suites of circa 900sq ft remain available within the building and we anticipate good interest from the market.”

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

The number of mortgage holders getting into arrears increased in the final three months of 2022, according to UK Finance (Joe Giddens/PA)
Number of mortgage-holders getting into arrears rose in final months of 2022
Lewis Miles, 38, a teacher at Peter Lea Primary in Fairwater, Cardiff, joins protesters from the National Education Union (NEU) (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Teaching union postpones strike action after pay offer from Welsh Government
(Steve Skjold/Alamy/PA)
Pepsi sales rise 10% in the fourth quarter after price hikes
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Energy services giant Expro swoops for Aberdeen firm DeltaTek Global
Lerwick Harbour
Lerwick's 2023 cruise season storms back with 145 ship visits scheduled
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said he was concerned at the persistence of inflation (Yui Mok/PA)
Inflation ‘guaranteed’ to fall in 2023 unless new global shock hits, says Bank
A worker walking near a Nissan logo at Nissan’s headquarters (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Japan’s Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
The company logo highlights the grille of a 2021 Tacoma pickup truck on display in the Toyota exhibit at the Denver car show (David Zalubowski/AP)
Toyota reports 8% drop in profit as chip shortage continues to affect industry
Telecoms watchdog Ofcom has launched a review of inflation-linked phone and broadband price rises that hit customers mid-contract amid concerns that they are ‘unclear and unpredictable’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofcom launches review of inflation-linked mid-contract price rises
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Global beef trade must rise to meet mismatch in supply and demand

Most Read

1
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats
10
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
Shipbroker Braemar has moved into St Swithin Row. Image: Knight Property Group
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented