Women’s wellness to be highlighted at new Aberdeen chat show style event

Women’s wellness and wellbeing is to come under the spotlight at a new event coming to Aberdeen.

The ‘Forces of Change’ series will see a panel of leading women share their stories, insights, expertise and wisdom to address common topics that women face through periods of change.

They will focus on a head to toe approach that will look at ‘Your Womanhood Journey’ with Donna Christie of Women’s Wellness Scotland, ‘Your Voice is Your Power’ with Tess Day of Mindblox, ‘Your Personal and Business Image’ with Rosee Elliott of House of Colour, ‘Your Fashion and Style’ with Lynne Hamilton of Planet Tasteful and ‘Your Journey of Resilience’’ with Fiona Lindsay of Lindsay Communications.

The event at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen has been organised by Women’s Wellness Scotland who has teamed up with business AB15 who works with companies, ambitious leaders and social enterprises to tell their stories.

‘Live your best life’

Women’s Wellness Scotland chief executive Donna Christie said: “It has been a dream for many years to bring an event like this to the north-east.

“Our journey through womanhood, holding down a career, running a home, and for some women bringing up a family, navigating the menopause journey and beyond, can be a rough ride.

“Every woman behind closed doors faces very different challenges that can put us off balance and off track.

“I am excited to bring our panel and audience together in a relaxed setting to engage and be empowered from and by each other. Our line-up of women has incredible stories, insights, and expertise to share.

“The purpose of the event is to take away something for yourself from the afternoon and put into action to live your best life.”

Showcase stories

Storytelling expert Derrick Thomson, a veteran broadcaster, TedEx Curator, and mentor, from AB15, said: “The wonderful people of the north-east have so much to share with each other.

“We are a proud region with a rich history, incredible local organisations and talent, let’s start sharing our stories together to showcase this and support each other.”

‘Forces of Change’ will be held on March 31 at The Chester Hotel from 12.00pm to 4.00pm.

Tickets include a light lunch and post-event drinks reception. Visit https://forcesofchange-wws.eventbrite.com for more information.