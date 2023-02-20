Women’s wellness to be highlighted at new Aberdeen chat show style event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s wellness to be highlighted at new Aberdeen chat show style event

By Kelly Wilson
February 20, 2023, 6:00 am
Left to right: L to R: Lynne Hamilton, Rosee Elliot, Donna Christie, Derrick Thomson, Fiona Lindsay and Tess Day who are all taking part in the Forces of Change event. Image: Lindsay Communications
Left to right: L to R: Lynne Hamilton, Rosee Elliot, Donna Christie, Derrick Thomson, Fiona Lindsay and Tess Day who are all taking part in the Forces of Change event. Image: Lindsay Communications

Women’s wellness and wellbeing is to come under the spotlight at a new event coming to Aberdeen.

The ‘Forces of Change’ series will see a panel of leading women share their stories, insights, expertise and wisdom to address common topics that women face through periods of change.

They will focus on a head to toe approach that will look at ‘Your Womanhood Journey’ with Donna Christie of Women’s Wellness Scotland, ‘Your Voice is Your Power’ with Tess Day of Mindblox, ‘Your Personal and Business Image’ with Rosee Elliott of House of Colour, ‘Your Fashion and Style’ with Lynne Hamilton of Planet Tasteful and ‘Your Journey of Resilience’’ with Fiona Lindsay of Lindsay Communications.

The event at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen has been organised by Women’s Wellness Scotland who has teamed up with business AB15 who works with companies, ambitious leaders and social enterprises to tell their stories.

‘Live your best life’

Women’s Wellness Scotland chief executive Donna Christie said: “It has been a dream for many years to bring an event like this to the north-east.

“Our journey through womanhood, holding down a career, running a home, and for some women bringing up a family, navigating the menopause journey and beyond, can be a rough ride.

small business focus
Donna Christie who is bringing the event to Aberdeen. Image: Donna Christie

“Every woman behind closed doors faces very different challenges that can put us off balance and off track.

“I am excited to bring our panel and audience together in a relaxed setting to engage and be empowered from and by each other. Our line-up of women has incredible stories, insights, and expertise to share.

“The purpose of the event is to take away something for yourself from the afternoon and put into action to live your best life.”

Showcase stories

Storytelling expert Derrick Thomson, a veteran broadcaster, TedEx Curator, and mentor, from AB15, said: “The wonderful people of the north-east have so much to share with each other.

“We are a proud region with a rich history, incredible local organisations and talent, let’s start sharing our stories together to showcase this and support each other.”

‘Forces of Change’ will be held on March 31 at The Chester Hotel from 12.00pm to 4.00pm.

Tickets include a light lunch and post-event drinks reception. Visit  https://forcesofchange-wws.eventbrite.com for more information.

 

