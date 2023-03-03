Law firm Harper Macleod right at the heart of Scotland’s energy transition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harper Macleod’s green energy experts have advised on developments generating more than half of Scotland’s renewable electricity, according to the independent law firm.

It said its specialists were involved in projects totalling six gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity to date, out of a Scottish total of just over 12GW.

Team members boasting more than 80 years’ combined experience in the sector are said to have advised on around 175 operational projects.

Scotland’s energy transition

These predominately focus on onshore wind, which makes up the vast majority of Scotland’s installed capacity.

To say we have been involved in one in every two renewable electricity projects in Scotland is hugely rewarding.” David Bone, head of renewable energy, Harper Macleod

Harper Macleod said its team was also involved in “a considerable number” of hydro projects plus, many involving solar PV, wave and tidal.

It also reported growing demand for its services on offshore wind and battery storage projects.

Further opportunities are expected as green hydrogen, produced by electrolysis from renewable sources, becomes more prevalent.

Work to date ranges in size and scale from Scotland’s largest wind farms to single turbines installed on farmland.

It also includes developments said to have made a big difference to communities.

The law firm highlighted examples including one of the earliest community wind turbines in Scotland at Coigach, in the north-west Highlands, as well as the community energy scheme on Fair Isle “which transformed the lives of its inhabitants”.

Harper Macleod

Harper Macleod has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Elgin, Shetland and Thurso.

Its renewables team works right across the sector, advising project developers, landowners, funders, investors, operators, planning authorities and community bodies.

David Bone, head of renewable energy, Harper Macleod, said: “To say we have been involved in one in every two renewable electricity projects in Scotland is hugely rewarding, such is the scale of interest in Scotland’s capacity to be one of the world’s leading countries in sustainable energy generation.

“It also says a lot for the ability and experience of our team that in roughly every second project, one of the parties wants someone from Harper Macleod to represent them.”

He added: “This is about helping develop Scotland’s terrific natural resources in wind and water to provide more energy security, tackle climate change, encourage outside investment and create supply opportunities in well-paid jobs that also protect our environment.

“We very much look forward to assisting developers, landowners, purchasers, funders, communities and planning authorities on the many further projects which will be required to meet the targets envisaged by the energy strategy in the drive towards net-zero.”

Alongside Mr Bone in Harper Macleod’s renewables team are partners Omar Ali, David Steel and Pamela Todd.

They are all based in the central belt but they and other lawyers at the firm advise clients all over the world on green projects throughout Scotland and out to its territorial waters.