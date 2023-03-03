Law firm Harper Macleod right at the heart of Scotland’s energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Law firm Harper Macleod right at the heart of Scotland’s energy transition

By Keith Findlay
March 3, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 7:55 am
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK

Harper Macleod’s green energy experts have advised on developments generating more than half of Scotland’s renewable electricity, according to the independent law firm.

It said its specialists were involved in projects totalling six gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity to date, out of a Scottish total of just over 12GW.

Team members boasting more than 80 years’ combined experience in the sector are said to have advised on around 175 operational projects.

Scotland’s energy transition

These predominately focus on onshore wind, which makes up the vast majority of Scotland’s installed capacity.

To say we have been involved in one in every two renewable electricity projects in Scotland is hugely rewarding.”

David Bone, head of renewable energy, Harper Macleod

Harper Macleod said its team was also involved in “a considerable number” of hydro projects plus, many involving solar PV, wave and tidal.

It also reported growing demand for its services on offshore wind and battery storage projects.

Further opportunities are expected as green hydrogen, produced by electrolysis from renewable sources, becomes more prevalent.

Work to date ranges in size and scale from Scotland’s largest wind farms to single turbines installed on farmland.

Harper Macleod has an enviable record for renewables work. Image: SSE

It also includes developments said to have made a big difference to communities.

The law firm highlighted examples including one of the earliest community wind turbines in Scotland at Coigach, in the north-west Highlands, as well as the community energy scheme on Fair Isle “which transformed the lives of its inhabitants”.

Harper Macleod

Harper Macleod has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Elgin, Shetland and Thurso.

Coigach wind turbine.

Its renewables team works right across the sector, advising project developers, landowners, funders, investors, operators, planning authorities and community bodies.

David Bone, head of renewable energy, Harper Macleod, said: “To say we have been involved in one in every two renewable electricity projects in Scotland is hugely rewarding, such is the scale of interest in Scotland’s capacity to be one of the world’s leading countries in sustainable energy generation.

“It also says a lot for the ability and experience of our team that in roughly every second project, one of the parties wants someone from Harper Macleod to represent them.”

David Bone, of Harper Macleod. Image: Harper Macleod

He added: “This is about helping develop Scotland’s terrific natural resources in wind and water to provide more energy security, tackle climate change, encourage outside investment and create supply opportunities in well-paid jobs that also protect our environment.

“We very much look forward to assisting developers, landowners, purchasers, funders, communities and planning authorities on the many further projects which will be required to meet the targets envisaged by the energy strategy in the drive towards net-zero.”

Alongside Mr Bone in Harper Macleod’s renewables team are partners Omar Ali, David Steel and Pamela Todd.

They are all based in the central belt but they and other lawyers at the firm advise clients all over the world on green projects throughout Scotland and out to its territorial waters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Proposals to reimburse victims of bank transfer scams are half-baked in their current form and need further action, according to the Treasury Committee (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Proposals to reimburse scam victims are half-baked, says Treasury Committee
Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, joins members at a rally in central Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Teaching union accuses ministers of using misleading figures on strikes’ impact
The number of flights could be cut at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (Peter Dejong/AP)
Airlines sue Dutch government over plan to reduce flights from Schiphol
This artist’s drawing shows the next phase of the company’s headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington (NBBJ/Amazon via AP)
Amazon pauses construction of second HQ in Virginia following job cuts
London’s top index finished marginally higher on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London markets finish trading higher but outperformed by European rivals
Employers must automatically enrol workers into a pension scheme and make contributions if they are aged between 22 and the state pension age (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Proposals to expand pension saving to younger adults backed by Government
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Mackie's of Scotland celebrates nearly 100 years of work from long-serving employees
One of the first sheets of the 1st class definitive stamp featuring King Charles III (Victoria JOnes/PA)
Price of first class stamp to increase to £1.10 next month
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been under pressure over energy bills (Stefan Rousseau/AP
Chancellor expected to cancel £500 energy price rise
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Sparrows strikes to hit BP assets in UK North Sea

Most Read

1
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
4
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
5
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
6
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
7
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
8
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’
9
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
10
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen players to block out drama around facing former boss Jim…
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Fire crews called out to wildfire near the A941 south of Lossiemouth
Estate agents claim they are becoming "short" of homes to sell in Alford, pictured.
Councillor launches campaign to bring cash machine back to Alford
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Decision to slash Big Noise Torry's funding slammed by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
More than 3,000 sign petition as fight launched to save Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Loganair ATR72
Loganair suspends Inverness flights to the islands due to industrial action
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Tributes paid to former Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Duncan Hendry
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Volunteers seek 900 supporters to secure funding for new Aberdeen community centre
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Climate change measures took cliff edge cuts in council budgets, warn Greens
2
Harper Macleod projects over the years include it advising Ardersier Port (Scotland) on the purchase of the former McDermotts fabrication yard in Ardersier and helping the new owner plan facilities to meet the requirements of offshore wind and marine developers. Image: Malcolm McCurrach /New Wave Images UK
Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan signs new deal to remain at Pittodrie until 2026

Editor's Picks

Most Commented