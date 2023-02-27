Highland Hammer Hire founder scoops leadership award at London ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Hammer Hire founder scoops leadership award at London ceremony

By Simon Warburton
February 27, 2023, 6:00 am
Callum Mackintosh receiving award
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish

North businessman Callum Mackintosh has been recognised with an outstanding leadership gong at the prestigious Trade Association Forum (TAF) Awards in London.

Mr Mackintosh is the founder of Black Isle-based Highland Hammer Hire, which specialises in the hire, sales and service of rock breakers and excavator attachments for customers across Scotland and beyond.

In March 2021, aged 32, he became the youngest-ever president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA), in its 70-year history.

He quickly set about increasing and diversifying its membership to encourage more young people into the industry.

Now in their 20th year, the TAF Awards are supported by the Department of Business and Trade and recognise excellence, innovation and best practice among trade associations around the UK.

Trade Association Forum award
TAF’s outstanding leadership award. Image: Whale-like-fish

Mr Mackintosh said: “It is a privilege to be president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association and I have sought to challenge the issues that matter to our members.

“This award is recognition SPOA is now on a national platform, ensuring the voice of our industry is heard.”

TAF chief executive and awards judging panel chairwoman Emily Wallace said: “Callum is the youngest-ever president of SPOA.

“In the past two years has transformed the association through inspiring leadership and relentless hard work.”

More award-winners

Meanwhile, Deklyn Feather, who works for EMN Plant in Shetland was named plant operator apprentice of the year at SPOA’s recent annual dinner in Glasgow,

And Andrew Manson, who works for A&D Sutherland, based near Halkirk in Caithness, was presented with the award for plant mechanic apprentice of the year.

What apprenticeships are available?

There are a number of plant-related apprenticeships available, all of which are eligible for funding if levy-registered:

  • Construction plant operative
  • Construction plant mechanic
  • Crane/lifting operative
  • Demolition operative

SPOA is a trade body whose members are all involved in the business of owning and hiring plant used in the UK construction industry.

The association has more than 300 member organisations.

Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
Callum Mackintosh, left, is presented with his accolade by George Spreckley, of award sponsor the Brick Development Association. Image: Whale-like-fish
