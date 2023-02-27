Highland Hammer Hire founder scoops leadership award at London ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North businessman Callum Mackintosh has been recognised with an outstanding leadership gong at the prestigious Trade Association Forum (TAF) Awards in London.

Mr Mackintosh is the founder of Black Isle-based Highland Hammer Hire, which specialises in the hire, sales and service of rock breakers and excavator attachments for customers across Scotland and beyond.

In March 2021, aged 32, he became the youngest-ever president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA), in its 70-year history.

He quickly set about increasing and diversifying its membership to encourage more young people into the industry.

Now in their 20th year, the TAF Awards are supported by the Department of Business and Trade and recognise excellence, innovation and best practice among trade associations around the UK.

Mr Mackintosh said: “It is a privilege to be president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association and I have sought to challenge the issues that matter to our members.

“This award is recognition SPOA is now on a national platform, ensuring the voice of our industry is heard.”

TAF chief executive and awards judging panel chairwoman Emily Wallace said: “Callum is the youngest-ever president of SPOA.

“In the past two years has transformed the association through inspiring leadership and relentless hard work.”

More award-winners

Meanwhile, Deklyn Feather, who works for EMN Plant in Shetland was named plant operator apprentice of the year at SPOA’s recent annual dinner in Glasgow,

And Andrew Manson, who works for A&D Sutherland, based near Halkirk in Caithness, was presented with the award for plant mechanic apprentice of the year.

What apprenticeships are available?

There are a number of plant-related apprenticeships available, all of which are eligible for funding if levy-registered:

Construction plant operative

Construction plant mechanic

Crane/lifting operative

Demolition operative

SPOA is a trade body whose members are all involved in the business of owning and hiring plant used in the UK construction industry.

The association has more than 300 member organisations.