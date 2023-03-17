North-east women founders celebrate success at AccelerateHER Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two north-east businesswomen have been named winners in the AccelerateHER Awards.

The environment award went to Beena Sharma, founder of Aberdeen-based Carbon Capture Utilisation (CCU) International.

Her company’s technology captures CO2 from industrial emissions, purifies it and transforms it into other revenue-generating resources.

Last year Ms Sharma launched its first round of fundraising, with the aim of generating £1 billion in revenue over the next 10 years.

Between £5-10 million was needed to commercialise its patented CCU technology.

Congratulations to Beena Sharma @CCUInt1 and Caroline Laurenson @TLTechsmart, great achievement of two entrepreneurs from the north east. ✨ https://t.co/EZYFj5xuda — Opportunity North East (ONE) (@Opportunity_NE1) March 16, 2023

Caroline Laurenson, owner of Rothienorman-based TL Tech, was named winner of the health category.

TL Tech, which she started in 2016 with her husband, Thomas, is on a mission to empower people – regardless of age, technical ability or finances – to adopt digital solutions and transform their lives by creating a more caring and entertaining home environment.

‘Fantastic opportunity’

Ms Sharma and Ms Laurenson will now benefit from prize packages potentially worth thousands of pounds.

These include a six-month mentoring programme from Investing Women Angels, Scotland’s first all-female business angel group.

Reflecting on her win, mum-of-two Ms Laurenson said: “I honestly couldn’t believe it. I was crying.

“The whole process with AccelerateHER and the support you get was great. You feel like a winner anyway.

“It was a really fantastic opportunity.”

✨✨ Winners announcement!✨✨ The winners of the AccelerateHER Awards 2023 are: Stella Smith @pirkx

Beena Sharma @CCUInt1

Katherine Gunderson @GrandBequest

Caroline Laurenson @TLTechsmart Congratulations to you all, and a huge well done to all our amazing finalists 💜 pic.twitter.com/Q2XXS2F5al — AccelerateHER (@AccelerateHERuk) March 16, 2023

Now in their eighth year, the AccelerateHER Awards provide a springboard to growth for participants by opening doors to new opportunities and market-building connections through the organisation’s global network.

Supported by the Scottish Government, Barclays Eagle Labs and Scottish Enterprise, they are open to women who are founders or co-founders of companies which are based in or actively trading in Scotland.

Opportunities to flourish

AccelerateHER chief executive Elizabeth Pirrie said: “Huge congratulations to this year’s winners as well as the dozens of other inspirational women-led businesses who entered the AccelerateHER Awards 2023.

“We’re delighted to support these businesses and provide them with a much-valued platform for recognition and potential investment opportunities to help them flourish.

“Over these last eight years, we are proud to have supported hundreds of female-led companies across Scotland and beyond – connecting them to our global network of angel investors, commercial advisers, and other successful businesspeople.

“During that period the AccelerateHER programme has helped secure more than £50mn in external investment for female-founded companies.”

The winners were announced at a ceremony held at the Barclay Campus in Glasgow.

Former awards participants went on to secure places on AccelerateHER trade missions to Europe, North America and the Middle East to showcase their businesses to industry contacts and global investors.

To date, more than 5,500 women founders have joined the AccelerateHER community.