Choking hazards and burns risk from ‘extremely hot’ radiators found at Nairn childcare in surprise inspection

Inspectors found choking risks and “extremely hot” radiators capable of burning children at a Highland childcare and out-of-school facility, a report has revealed.

Junior World, in Nairn, was issued a largely “unsatisfactory” rating, the lowest possible, during its latest unannounced inspection.

The Care Inspectorate visited the early learning and childcare service, near Millbank Primary School, over two days in January.

Run by Care and Learning Alliance and maintained by Highland Council, the service has the capacity for up to 80 children between the ages of two and 16.

Inspectors reviewed the care, play and learning at the facility, as well as the setting, leadership and staff team with improvements issued in all areas.

The report graded the following areas below out of six, with one being the lowest.

How good is our care, play and learning? Weak (2)

How good is our setting? Unsatisfactory (1)

How good is our leadership? Unsatisfactory (1)

How good is our staff team? Unsatisfactory (1)

Both Highland Council and the Care and Learning Alliance say they are working to make improvements.

Care Inspectorate: ‘High risk to safety’

In the Care Inspectorate report, the nursery rooms are described as looking “neglected” with dirty windows and worn decorations which made the environment feel “unloved”.

It also highlights the risk around “extremely hot” radiators on site, which had been flagged as something to improve during a previous inspection in 2019.

The report states: “Some of the radiators were extremely hot, with covers which were too small. The small covers created spaces where children’s fingers could pass through.

“This created the potential for children to scald their skin and presented a high risk to their safety.”

Inspectors raised concerns about infection control measures at the service, including children not always being supported to wash their hands.

The report states: “The water temperature in the nursery rooms did not always reach a warm state which negatively impacted the effectiveness of handwashing. This had the potential to increase the spread of infection.”

Choking risks at Junior World

Inspectors also found the service did not deploy its staff effectively in different areas, which led to children eating without supervision.

The report states: “This led to serious risks to children’s safety and well-being and did not support best practice around minimising the risks of choking.”

Staff also “missed opportunities” to support play and learning opportunities and did not “consistently” meet children’s needs.

Inspectors witnessed service users seeking support from an adult which was not “noticed, acknowledged or acted upon”.

The report states: “Personal planning information was not being used effectively and

was not always meeting children’s individual needs.

“For example, strategies to support several children with the development of their confidence, communication and language were not evident in practice.

The inspectors have issued a number of improvements the service must meet over the next couple of months, including implementing personal plans by April 18, ensuring security and improving safety measures by May 2.

Aiming for high standard

The Care and Learning Alliance has said it is “extremely disappointed” that Junior World did not meet its own high standards of quality and safety and stressed it is working to meet the Care Inspectorate recommendations.

Jaci Douglas, chief executive, said: “We have immediately put in place robust processes to correct any shortfalls and have started an intensive improvements programme for the setting.

“The whole CALA team are working hard to make sure the quality of provision at Junior World is of the highest standard for benefit of the children who attend and we will continuously measure progress against our robust improvement monitoring processes.

“We are working with staff, parents, Care Inspectorate and Highland Council to ensure the children at Junior World receive the best experiences, care and nurture possible to support the development of their full potential.”

A Highland Council spokesman added: “Highland Council is committed to providing quality ELC learning environments, experiences and interactions for our pupils.

“We want to reassure the community that considerable improvements have already been made at the ELC.

“We will continue to work closely with the Care and Learning Alliance, and monitor the progress made at the setting to make sure that these improvements are sustained.”