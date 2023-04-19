What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen

What does the multi-million-pound investment mean for plans for cinema and family entertainment centre?

By Kelly Wilson
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen has been acquired in a multi-million-pound deal – but what does this mean for its future?

Bought by EP Properties the company is taking the leap in to retail with Bon Accord its first shopping mall purchase.

It is believed EP Properties, led by Zakir Issa – brother of EG Group bosses Mohsin and Zuber, who own Asda in a joint venture with TDR Capital – has purchased the mall from administrators for less than £10m.

But what do they intend to do with it?

Everyman Cinema

Plans for a new Everyman Cinema are up in the air with the company confirming its still waiting to find out the future of the centre.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed last year that Everyman had decided to open its third Scottish venue at the shopping mall with 2024 given as the date.

A design image showing how the new Everyman Cinema at the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen could look if it still goes-ahead.

But a spokesman for Everyman today said: “There’s not a lot we can say. Like you we are waiting to see what the new owners propose to do with the centre.”

Laser tag and ice rink

And it unclear whether proposals for a new “family entertainment centre”, put forward by Bon Accord, will go-ahead.

Plans were previously unveiled for laser tag, an ice rink and dodgems which would fill a space above the second floor of shops, currently occupied by a vast indoor bowling green that has been left unused for more than a decade.

Covering two levels – one of which would be built as part of the plans – the family fun zone would also include a restaurant area and three “party rooms”.

Centre in a ‘prime space’

Someone who may have more insight than most over what might happen next is Robert Gordon University retail expert Andrew Turnbull.

He believes it’s not in EP Properties interests to “run down” the centre if it is looking towards a “profit opportunity” in the future.

He said: “Maybe it’s their intention to move into this area, given the knock down price, and give it a go.

“I note, however, that they ‘buy, sell, and rent’ so selling it on at a higher price, once the centre is back on its feet, could be another option.

“The carrot, of course, is the low asking price, and if they have the expertise to run the centre even short term, then it’s a profit opportunity.

“At face value, it’s neither a good, nor bad, thing for retail in Aberdeen.  It’s not in EP’s interests to run it down and fail to invest or at least maintain the offering.

Mr Turnbull sees the purchase as a “profit opportunity” for EP Properties. Image: Chris Sumner

“In the meantime, there are still many well known names amongst the tenants and the centre occupies a prime space in the city centre.

“So, it’s a question of wait and seen what happens and how EP approaches the task.”

Headquartered in Blackburn, England, it describes itself as a company which specialises in acquiring, letting and selling commercial property.

It has a commercial property portfolio across the UK, with the only other Scottish site being Blantyre Industrial Estate near Glasgow.

Is EP buying the old John Lewis building?

Speculation is also mounting over whether EP Properties is set to be the new owner of the former John Lewis building.

Norco House, the former John Lewis premises.
Norco House, the former John Lewis premises. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The prominent building – known as Norco House – is under offer, after going on the market last year following the closure of John Lewis in 2021.

Estate agent Savills have confirmed the building is under offer but no details have been released confirming the prospective buyer.

If the building can be reused, it is believed its value could be around £5 million.

Appealing prospect for EP

Mr Turnbull believes the John Lewis site would still be an attractive opportunity for retail.

Commenting on a possible purchase by EP Properties he said: “The Bon Accord and the JL commitment, if that’s accurate, demonstrate an intent to move into a new market, acknowledging that it’s an existing area of business i.e. site rental.

“I would anticipate that retail is still the intended direction for the JL site.  It’s now a matter of finding appropriate tenants.

“Even if, the upper floors will prove a significantly harder challenge.

Norco House  pictured in 1986

“The Aberdeen retail ‘offline’ market place still shows significant potential.

“City centre sites, where there is adjoining parking space, still represent an opportunity and Aberdeen remains attractive in terms of employment statistics, property values, disposable incomes, etc.

“Population size is a restriction, compared to elsewhere, but accessibility is improving, despite the bridge works affecting routes to and from the south, and there are other city centre attractions that are adding to the appeal.

“So, this could represent a useful ‘test market’ to EP.  If they are successful, it may lead to expansion elsewhere, if not, then it doesn’t represent too much of a gamble.”

EP Properties have been contacted for comment. Bon Accord Centre has declined to comment.

