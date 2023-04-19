M&Co: Final closure dates for remaining north and north-east shops

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clothing retailer M&Co will close all its remaining shops across the north and north-east this week.

The business, formerly known as Mackays, fell into administrators at the end of last year.

The brand was subsequently bought by AK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing.

However, the purchase does not include physical stores, meaning they will all close.

The company operated 14 stores across the north and north-east, with the closures causing dozens of redundancies.

The M&Co shops were located in Stornoway, Inverness, Thurso, Wick, Kirkwall, Nairn, Dingwall, Elgin, Banff, Buckie, Inverurie, Peterhead, Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

M&Co closure dates

Most of the M&Co outlets have closed in the past few weeks with just two still trading.

The Elgin High Street branch will close on Thursday at 5pm.

The store in Market Place, Inverurie will be among the last to shut, serving customers until Saturday.

Bargains in store

The M&Co has been cutting the price of its products for months, but there are now further reductions in store.

Men’s and women’s tops are priced as little as £5 as the company tries to clear as much stock as possible.

The shelves are already quite empty as a steady footfall of customers pay a final visit.

Reasons for closure

M&Co appointed administrators in December after a “sharp rise” in costs and an “increased pressure on cash flows and trading losses”.

The chain communicated this news to customers on Facebook. It said: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer.

“This means that all of our stores will close.”