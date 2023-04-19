M&Co: Final closure dates for remaining north and north-east shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
M&Co: Final closure dates for remaining north and north-east shops

There are bargains galore as all remaining branches of the clothing retailer close this week.

By Rob McLaren
A sign outside M&Co in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.
A sign outside M&Co in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

Clothing retailer M&Co will close all its remaining shops across the north and north-east this week.

The business, formerly known as Mackays, fell into administrators at the end of last year.

The brand was subsequently bought by AK Retail Holdings, which owns Yours Clothing.

However, the purchase does not include physical stores, meaning they will all close.

The company operated 14 stores across the north and north-east, with the closures causing dozens of redundancies.

The M&Co shops were located in Stornoway, Inverness, Thurso, Wick, Kirkwall, Nairn, Dingwall, Elgin, Banff, Buckie, Inverurie, Peterhead, Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

M&Co closure dates

Most of the M&Co outlets have closed in the past few weeks with just two still trading.

M&Co in Market Pl, Inverurie’s closure date is on Saturday. Image: Google Maps

The Elgin High Street branch will close on Thursday at 5pm.

The store in Market Place, Inverurie will be among the last to shut, serving customers until Saturday.

Bargains in store

The M&Co has been cutting the price of its products for months, but there are now further reductions in store.

Men’s and women’s tops are priced as little as £5 as the company tries to clear as much stock as possible.

The shelves are already quite empty as a steady footfall of customers pay a final visit.

Reasons for closure

M&Co appointed administrators in December after a “sharp rise” in costs and an “increased pressure on cash flows and trading losses”.

The chain communicated this news to customers on Facebook. It said: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer.

“This means that all of our stores will close.”

