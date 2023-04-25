North-east cyber security expert up for award after coming out of retirement

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

After 37 years in the civil service you might think it’s time to put your feet up and take it easy.

But an Aberdeenshire-based woman has done just the opposite – earning herself a nomination for a prestigious award.

Marion Chapman spent nearly four decades in various government branches, including at the Department for Work and Pensions, before executing a handbrake turn on early retirement to join Cyber Security Scotland (CSS).

Now, just three years after embarking on her new career, Ms Chapman is on the shortlist for security woman of the year in a trade publication’s Security Excellence Awards celebrating industry achievements during the past year.

Ms Chapman said: “It was hard to imagine a new career, having spent so long in the civil service and I didn’t really consider I had many transferable skills.

“When I took early retirement, working again wasn’t really on the agenda and I was content with the plan to renovate a property.

“To now be nominated for an award just three years after starting out on a new career is a nice surprise.”

Ms Chapman is director of audit and assurance at Thurso-based CSS, a non-profit organisation established to provide independent information security advice.

Led by Keith Nicholson, a former senior Scottish Government advisor, CSS supports public sector organisations such as health boards and businesses with cyber security advice.

I wasn’t as ready for early retirement as I thought.” Marion Chapman

Ms Chapman said: “I knew Keith from projects we’d worked on in the past and he asked me if I’d like to collaborate again. One thing led to another and I’m now enjoying working full-time again.

“What I did discover was that I wasn’t as ready for early retirement as I thought.

“There is often an assumption cyber security is all about technical aspects, but there is a lot more to it.

“My job involves assessing compliance with regulatory frameworks, checking disaster recovery plans and making sure organisations are protected the best they can.

Awards to take place in London

The awards recognise and reward the companies, people, products and projects that provide cyber security and will take place in London on April 27.