Boss Barry Robson on delivering daily reminder to players of winning mentality demanded at Aberdeen

With seven straight Premiership victories, Dons boss Barry Robson's must-win mantra is paying off.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has revealed how he drills a winning mentality into his players every single day at training.

Robson insists he has placed “high standards and demands” on the Dons since taking on the managerial role in late January.

Every day he underlines to his players the need to win at Aberdeen.

It is a mantra that is working, as a 2-0 defeat of Rangers extended the Dons’ winning streak to seven Premiership games.

Robson’s side stood alone with the longest winning league streak in Britain.

That was until Manchester City defeated English Premier League leaders Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday. Man City’s victory in the English top flight title showdown extended their league winning run to seven – level with the Dons.

Robson said: “I put high standards and demands on the players.

“I want to win and we let them know that every day.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson drives on his side against Rangers. Image: SNS

“That is expected at the club and it is what I expect.

“They want to do that.

“The players want to show that discipline, that will to fight and run for the club.

“I have been really pleased with the way they have been performing, and winning games.”

Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

‘We are really forward thinking’

Robson has transformed Aberdeen’s fortunes since taking on the managerial role following Jim Goodwin’s dismissal on January 28.

Aberdeen were in crisis when he was given the role on an interim basis while the club’s hierarchy searched for a permanent manager.

The Dons were inundated with applications and also teamed up with an external agency to unearth candidates who matched the club’s managerial criteria.

As the Aberdeen board’s search for a new manager continued, Robson delivered win after win.

Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 defeat of Rangers. Image: SNS

That form elevated the 44-year-old into contention to become manager on a permanent basis.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy produced a short-list of six which was then whittled down further to three, including Robson.

Following an extensive interview process Aberdeen, on March 31, Aberdeen confirmed Robson would manage the Dons until the end of the season.

Since that announcement Robson has delivered a further four wins.

With seven straight victories the in form Dons have racked up the club’s longest winning streak since 2015.

Aberdeen were in the bottom six when Robson took on first-team duties– and the Reds are now closing in on a third-placed finish.

He insists the resurgence has been down to far more than just reviving the low confidence of a team in crisis.

He said: “I don’t want to get caught up with everyone thinking that’s all we are, getting the boys going again.

“It is not. We have so much more than that.

“I think we are really forward thinking with what we are trying to do.”

Bojan Miovski heads Aberdeen 2-0 in front against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

The business end of the season

Aberdeen will bid for an eighth straight Premiership win when facing Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, May 7.

It is the first of five post-split games.

Robson’s Reds will also face Hearts and Celtic away from home.

The Dons will host Hibs and St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen currently occupy third spot and hold a five point advantage over fourth placed Hearts.

Finishing third could bring a cash bonus in excess of £5 million in UEFA and SPFL prize payments.

It could also secure European group stage qualification – and continental action until December.

Aberdeen have no game this weekend and Robson aims to have his squad ready for the final push for third.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is beaten by Liam Scales of Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He said: “‘It’s the business end of the season now,  the difficult end.

“A lot of players from all teams will have played a lot of games.

“It’s getting the balance right of trying to work players while keeping them fresh at this time of the season.

“We are trying to get the balance right to make us sharp and fresh .”

