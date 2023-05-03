West coast firms invited to grasp opportunities of revolutionary salmon farm near Oban

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses on the west coast are being urged to pitch for work on a first-of-its-kind £60 million salmon farm in Loch Linnhe.

Loch Long Salmon (LLS) is in the early stages of planning and engagement for its project at Lurignish, near picturesque Castle Stalker between Appin and Duror.

It would bring semi-closed containment salmon farming to Scotland for the first time.

supply chain event

A supply chain event will take place next week at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) at Dunbeg, near Oban.

It is open to businesses which already work in the aquaculture sector, as well as potential new entrants.

LLS managing director Stewart Hawthorn said: “The salmon farming industry is already a key part of the economy in rural communities across Scotland.

“This project and others we are planning will build on that, adding to the fantastic opportunities provided by aquaculture companies already operating across Argyll and Bute.”

Mr Hawthorn added: “The semi-closed containment technology we are proposing for our site at Lurignish, Loch Linnhe, has been proven commercially in Norway, Canada and the Faroe Islands.

“While there are some elements that differ to existing systems in operation there are a lot of technical similarities.

“We know businesses here have the right expertise and skills to help.

“I hope we see a range of businesses from the area so they can hear about our plans and we can better understand the local supply chain, allowing us to maximise the economic benefits of this transformative technology for this region and the rest of Scotland.”

In semi-closed systems, the conventional salmon farm net is completely enclosed by an impermeable and opaque marine fabric material. The secondary barrier prevents sea lice from getting into the pens, stops seals from seeing the farmed fish and traps most of the salmon faeces and uneaten feed.

The salmon waste can then be brought ashore and used in green energy production or as a fertiliser ingredient.

Next Wednesday’s information session, 2-5pm, in the William Spiers Bruce Conference Suite at Sams, is being organised in partnership with Lochaber Chamber of Commerce.

Frazer Coupland, the business group’s chief executive, said: “It’s encouraging to see this investment and technology advancements being at the forefront.

“I’m looking forward to attending this event, and urge businesses to come along and support this project moving forward”.

How to book your place

Any business interested in attending should email Mark Shotter at mark.shotter@simplybluegroup.com

Edinburgh-registered LLS was launched by Irish blue economy project developer Simply Blue Group in 2019.