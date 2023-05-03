West coast firms invited to grasp opportunities of revolutionary salmon farm near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West coast firms invited to grasp opportunities of revolutionary salmon farm near Oban

The £60 million 'semi-closed' site would be a first for Scotland

By Keith Findlay
Castle Stalker
Loch Long Salmon aims to develop a revolutionary new fish farm near Castle Stalker

Businesses on the west coast are being urged to pitch for work on a first-of-its-kind £60 million salmon farm in Loch Linnhe.

Loch Long Salmon (LLS) is in the early stages of planning and engagement for its project at Lurignish, near picturesque Castle Stalker between Appin and Duror.

It would bring semi-closed containment salmon farming to Scotland for the first time.

Dunbeg supply chain date

A supply chain event will take place next week at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) at Dunbeg, near Oban.

It is open to businesses which already work in the aquaculture sector, as well as potential new entrants.

LLS managing director Stewart Hawthorn said: “The salmon farming industry is already a key part of the economy in rural communities across Scotland.

“This project and others we are planning will build on that, adding to the fantastic opportunities provided by aquaculture companies already operating across Argyll and Bute.”

Mr Hawthorn added: “The semi-closed containment technology we are proposing for our site at Lurignish, Loch Linnhe, has been proven commercially in Norway, Canada and the Faroe Islands.

“While there are some elements that differ to existing systems in operation there are a lot of technical similarities.

“We know businesses here have the right expertise and skills to help.

“I hope we see a range of businesses from the area so they can hear about our plans and we can better understand the local supply chain, allowing us to maximise the economic benefits of this transformative technology for this region and the rest of Scotland.”

This is what a semi-closed containment salmon pen looks like
This is what a semi-closed containment salmon pen looks like. Image: Crimson Bridge

In semi-closed systems, the conventional salmon farm net is completely enclosed by an impermeable and opaque marine fabric material. The secondary barrier prevents sea lice from getting into the pens, stops seals from seeing the farmed fish and traps most of the salmon faeces and uneaten feed.

The salmon waste can then be brought ashore and used in green energy production or as a fertiliser ingredient.

Next Wednesday’s information session, 2-5pm, in the William Spiers Bruce Conference Suite at Sams, is being organised in partnership with Lochaber Chamber of Commerce.

Stewart Hawthorn, managing director of Loch Long Salmon. Image: Crimson Bridge

Frazer Coupland, the business group’s chief executive, said: “It’s encouraging to see this investment and technology advancements being at the forefront.

“I’m looking forward to attending this event, and urge businesses to come along and support this project moving forward”.

How to book your place

Any business interested in attending should email Mark Shotter at mark.shotter@simplybluegroup.com

Edinburgh-registered LLS was launched by Irish blue economy project developer Simply Blue Group in 2019.

